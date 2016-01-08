Please
Topic: Thank You Bradlee!!! (Read 4134 times)
Thank You Bradlee!!!
January 08, 2016, 04:46:44 PM »
Thank you for what you do! Stay strong, you have more support than you realize!!
Re: Thank You Bradlee!!!
February 24, 2016, 05:16:04 PM »
Hi Bradlee & Stephanie
Your friend Patty from Alaska can't wait to see you this May 2016.
God Bless You
Patty Varra
