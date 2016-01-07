By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"And ye shall have no power to stand before your enemies." -Leviticus 26:37
Last week, we saw the face of another Judas betraying the American people as Paul Ryan not only passed a $1 trillion omnibus bill fully funding Barack Obama's (Deuteronomy 28:36) illegal Muslim immigration plans
. Paul Ryan stated
, "The job of U.S. lawmakers is to put yourself in shoes of foreign citizens" (Luke 22:48).
Why are a majority of American representatives aiding the enemy at every given turn? Most people thought that it was only this administration that was blatantly and "transparently" aiding and abetting the enemy
, both within and without (Deuteronomy 32:25).https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L55-70SKwGY&feature=youtu.be
It is clear that these people in Washington are working to make way for American enemies. How can this be?
Let's look to Europe and other nations that are being plundered by their own (Numbers 32:23) governments
with the help of the "apathetic" and "tolerant" good people while foreign enemies are sent to plunder and destroy
. What's worse is that these people are paying (through illegal reallocation of taxes) for their own demise.
The first thing these political "useful idiots" do is begin to desensitize and demoralize the people (2 Peter 2:18) with the help of the education system, Hollywood and the entertainment industries. This all comes, of course, with the consent of those who depart wickedly from their God (Psalm 18:21).
"Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him. Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed.
Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death. Do not err, my beloved brethren." -James 1:12-16
Once they see that the people are given over to their lusts and are then given unto the state, they then begin to pass illegal and unlawful legislation against the people. In America, we are now told that we are a democracy
, which has given our sovereignty over to the enemy of our souls (John 10:10), to the corrupt state and away from a Just and Holy God (Psalm 145:17).
1962 - Corrupt Governments begin to commit oligarchy
by teaching the young people not to pray and seek the face of God and that their allegiance is to the "say so" of the courts, not to God, who established the institution of government (Exodus 18:21).
1973 - Corrupt governments then begin to implement sanctions for the murdering of the innocent in the womb by calling it a choice (word play)
2015 - Corrupt Government attempt to redefine Gods design concerning marriage and tell the people that they can marry anyone that they want to. Genesis 5:2, Matthew 19:15
Corrupt Government then begins to create unconstitutional wars at the expense of the blood of your sons and daughters while lining their pockets along with the military industrial complex.
In simple terms, these lawless individuals are allowed to lead people in an exhibition and demonstration to refuse God's instructions (Proverbs 1:22-33), doing that which the people let them get away with, and then create a hell for everyone to live in (Psalm 9:17).
In the end, everyone ends up doing what they will, just as the first text of the Satanic Bible exhorts! And, surely they will fall to God's judgment (Psalm 7:11), instead of doing what they should have when they had time to do it.
"And it shall come to pass, that as the LORD rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the LORD will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it." -Deuteronomy 28:63
Concerning corrupt, government representatives: People across the globe need to understand that these political useful idiots are not the type that can be helped. They are the type that must be stopped, impeached, and indicted to the fullest extent of the law (Psalm 94:15)!
If America, or any other country, wants to believe that they can advocate that which God condemns and survive has their eyes closed to the history of mankind, as well as the present state in which we are in!