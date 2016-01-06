.. and we cannot understand each other:
The following “Compulsory Schooling Expose’ is provided to us courtesy of Santa in Ohio.
Compulsory Schooling Exposed
Caring, unbiased educational researchers refer to our present school system as, “compulsory, competitive, institutionalized, indoctrination”. Their research has proven ‘compulsory schooling’ is almost totally destroying our natural creative imaginations by the time we are 10 years old. The following are some quotes we hope inspire you to look further into the malignant nature of ‘compulsory schooling’:
1. “The aim of totalitarian education has never been to instill convictions but to destroy the capacity to form any.” Hannah Arendt
2. “If you would rule the world quietly, you must keep it amused. I notice too, that the ground on which eminent public servants urge the claims of popular education (compulsory schooling) is “fear”. This country is filling up with thousands and millions of voters, and you must educate (indoctrinate) them from your throats.” Ralph Waldo Emerson
3. “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed-and thus clamorous to be led to safety- by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins; all of them imaginary.” H.L. Mencken
4. “If you would claim the ability and right to reason, you must accept the responsibility to reason right.” Gerald Finley
5. “One had to cram all this stuff into one’s mind, whether one liked it or not. This coercion had such a deterring effect that, after I had passed the final examination, I found the consideration of any scientific problems distasteful to me for an entire year…… It is nothing short of a miracle that the modern methods of instruction have not yet entirely strangled the holy curiosity of inquiry; for this delicate little plant, aside from stimulation, stands mainly in need of freedom; without this it goes to wrack and ruin without fail. It is a very grave mistake to think that the enjoyment of seeking and searching can be promoted by means of coercion and a sense of duty. To the contrary, I believe that it would be possible to rob even a healthy beast of prey of its voraciousness, if it were possible, with the aid of a whip, to force the beast to devour continuously, even when not hungry – especially if the food, handed out under such coercion, were to be selected accordingly.” Albert Eistein from “Examining in Harvard College”
6. “School is an institution built on the axiom that learning is a result of teaching. And the institutional wisdom continues to accept that axiom, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. We have all learned most of what we know outside school. Pupils do most of their learning without, and often despite, their teachers. … Everyone learns how to live outside of school. We learn to speak, think, love, feel, play, curse, politic, and to work without interference from a teacher.” Ivan Illich, pg. 42 in his book,”Deschooling Society”.
7. “This book is in favor of doing--self-directed, purposeful, meaningful life and work—and against “education”—learning cut off from active life and done under pressure of bribe or threat, greed and fear.” “Meanwhile, education-compulsory schooling, compulsory learning-is a tyranny and a crime against the human mind and spirit. Let all those escape it who can, any way they can.” John Holt, 1st and last paragraph from his book “Instead of Education”(A must read/have)
8. “For nearly 20 years I have studied 2 conflicting realities. One is the reality of the human brain, and especially of how children and adults learn. Children learn constantly, and so do adults-when they have not become persuaded they can’t learn. The time bomb in every classroom is, students learn exactly what they are taught. They may not learn what their teachers think they are teaching them, but their teachers are probably not teaching what they think they teach. To see what students learn in school, look at how they leave school. If they leave thinking reading and writing are difficult and pointless, that mathematics is confusing, history is irrelevant, and art is a bore, then that is what they have been taught. People learn what is demonstrated to them, and this reality will not change to suit the convenience of politicians and educational administrators.”(Or the teacher gangs/cults) Frank Smith the 1st paragraph of the preface of his book “Insult to Intelligence”
9. “About this time he/she goes to school. Great hope lies in education. Through education he’s offered his first possible escape-broad new worlds to discover, full of different, exceptional and exciting attitudes and definitions of love and life. But he’s soon disillusioned. In place of freeing him to pursue his own world, he is now in a ¬¬new environment often less flexible than his own home. Charles Reich makes this point dramatically clear in “The Greening of America”. ‘While the school’s authority is lawless, school is never the less an experience made compulsory by the full power of the law, including criminal penalties. School has no prison bars, or locked doors like an insane asylum, but a student is no freer to leave it than a prisoner is free to leave the penitentiary.’ “With the child thus imprisoned-he finds most of his teachers, lifeless individuals, devoid of enthusiasm, hope or joy. Neither the love of self--what educators call self-respect--nor love of others—responsibility and love of his fellow man—can ever be taught in our present educational system. Teachers are too busy “managing” to be creating. As Albert Einstien said,’ It is nothing short of a miracle that the modern methods of instruction have not yet entirely strangled the holy curiosity of inquiry; for this delicate little plant, aside from stimulation, stands mainly in need of freedom; without this it goes to wrack and ruin without fail.’ “So the individual, now fully grown, leaves our schools confused, lonely, alienated, lost and angry, but, with a mind full of meaningless facts which together are laughingly called an education. He knows neither who he is, where he is or how he got there, He has no concept of where he is going, how to arrive there nor what he will do when he gets there. He has no idea what he has, what he wants, nor how to develop it. In essence, he’s a type of robot—old before his time, living in the past, confused by the present, frightened by the future, much like the teachers who made him.” Leo Buscaglia from pg 66-69 of his book “Love”
10. From the book, “Dumbing Us Down, The Hidden Curriculum Of Compulsory Schooling” by John Taylor Gatto(a New York state teacher of the year)[Another must read/have] The 1st eleven pages explain the hidden lessons of compulsory schooling. The chapter is titled, “Seven Lessons School Teachers Teach”. Those lessons are; 1Confusion, 2Class Position, 3Indifference, 4Emotional Dependency, 5Intellectual Dependency, 6Provisional Self-esteem, 7One Can’t Hide. Also, on page 30, “Think of the phenomena which are killing us as a nation-narcotic drugs, brainless competition, recreational sex, the pornography of violence, gambling, alcohol and, the worst pornography of all; lives devoted to buying things, accumulation as a philosophy,-all of these are addictions of dependent personalities, and this is what our brand of schooling must inevitably produce.” Also page 62, “If performance within these narrow confines is conceived to be the supreme measure of success, if, for instance, an A average is accounted the central purpose of adolescent life--the requirement for which take the most of the time and attention of the aspirant-and the worth of the individual is reckoned by this victory or defeat in this abstract pursuit, then a social machine has been constructed which, by attaching purpose and meaning to essentially meaningless and fantastic behavior, will certainly dehumanize students, alienate them from their own human nature, and break the natural connection between them and their parents, to whom they would otherwise look for significant affirmation. Welcome to the world of mass-schooling, which sets this goal as its supreme achievement. Are you sure you want more of it? You can find more John Gatto on the net at http://johntaylorgatto.com
If you show this to someone and they respond with anger or indignation, you are witnessing the “ten-year-old brat syndrome”. In other words, they have been caught, but they are going to have to insist on their pathological character being validated. The ability of humans to tell and believe lies is their main downfall. When and why was the first lie told? And, why would the teller think it necessary? We have talked with those that say, ”The people are too ignorant to care about this, especially students.”
“Just because the message may never be received does not mean it is not worth sending” Segaki.
These insights and resulting situation is only noticed in the FEDERAL public school system. Homeschooling and the Ivy-league institutions demonstrate all the above observations very readily. This is a created condition, forced upon this nation well over 100 years ago, to do nothing but ensure a select few families gather the lion’s share of the assets of this once great Nation to keep them comfortably living upon the backs of the folks that have always struggled to provide for all.
Were you aware that Pavlov wasn’t just researching canines in Soviet Russia? Pavlov was mandated by Stalin, personally, to develop a system that would streamline the corporate farming theories he attempted to create to provide for his ‘idea’ of how to manage a collective of people. Once Ivan had perfected his studies and developed a system, Stalin ordered Ivan to tweak it to be applied to people. Stalin wanted to make it possible for any inner city citizen to be able to be seamlessly placed onto a farming/livestock operation and maintain its efficiency.
Once that was perfected the process was brought into the States united, America, and our modern federal public school program was set into place. Mind you that process took several decades to be perfected, accepted and, finally, embraced as the perfect system to create federal ‘state citizens’ that are only educated enough to operate the ‘machines’ required to maintain the positions of the selfsame families I mentioned at the beginning of this personal insight of mine.
Santa missed a couple of very important ladies that have been blowing-whistle on the ‘mistreatment’ of our Nation’s children under this system of indoctrination that has absolutely nothing to do with teaching a child how to provide for itself and its future family. Only to exist as a proper 14th Amendment CITIZEN, fearful to even appear to realize something is amiss, much less speak about the observation! Those honorable ladies are; Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, http://www.deliberatedumbingdown.com/
& Beverly Eckman http://theunsolicitedopinion.com/2011/11/22/november-22nd-beverly-eckman-group-manipulation-and-youre-it/
