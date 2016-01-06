Education needs to be given in a structured setting, but structured individually to the child is best. Discipline is essential. Discipline is the price of freedom. And there is no true freedom unless it is freedom under God.



I noticed a reference to Beverly Eakman on the side bar on the GCNlive website but now that I have reached this thread I do not find that reference.



Anyway, I thought I would share with you what I think is quite relevant to the topic, an excerpt from an email I received from Beverly Ekkman 12 years ago when I would often listen to her on Dr. Stan's shows.



"Here’s a seven-point list, faxed to me from an educator in North Carolina. She got it during an inservice training workshop at her school, and it turns out to be representative of the new value system being transmitted in most schools today:

• There is no right or wrong, only conditioned responses.

• The collective good is more important than the individual.

• Consensus is more important than principle.

• Flexibility is more important than accomplishment.

• Nothing is permanent except change.

• All ethics are situational; there are no moral absolutes.

• There are no perpetrators, only victims.

Thank you for your kind words concerning my book. I hope that it helped you.



Blessings,



Beverly Eakman"



Ms. Eakman's most famous book is her first one of 1991, The Cloning of the American Mind. Wonderful book.





