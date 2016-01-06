You have touch a subject very near and dear to me and you are acting on bad info. I would invite you to re-read McCulloch v. Maryland, Texas v. White and the dissent of U.S. v. Reese, the word "state" is very liquid in and most certainly after the constitution. With regard to what land the U.S. "owns or holds in trust" read the Enabling Acts for Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and others. My personal favorite is a line from Minor v. Heppersett and reads "the United States has no voters in the states of it's own creation."