http://www.andygause.com





TUESDAY - JANUARY 5, 2016:

Getting oxygen, hydrogen and trace minerals into our cells is vital now more than ever with all of the assaults upon our bodies from the foods we eat to the air we breathe. Cleaning our intestines out is a must if we want to get our immune systems healthy and ED McCABE will tell us how his products will benefit everyone who uses them.



JAMES FETZER joins the show to share the latest in the Sandy Hook truther movement and how Florida Atlantic University is taking steps to fire Professor James Tracy for his outspoken views on the Sandy Hook massacre. James is the author of the new controversial book “NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK”.

Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com





WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 6, 2016:

SHERIFF RICHARD MACK joins to update us on the efforts of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and to discuss the protesters occupying Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

Websites: http://sheriffmack.com & http://cspoa.org



Changing lives through nutrition and organic supplements is what DAVID LITT is all about. There is no better time to get a jump start on your health with the arrival of a new year.. David will discuss how to break your addiction to food, re-set your metabolism, and enjoy long-term benefits with The Purium 10-Day Transformation Pack. The Purium Transformation Pack was made to be fast, simple, healthy, and affordable.





THURSDAY - JANUARY 7, 2016:

Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!



JON LUNDGREN joins TPH this morning to discuss his work assessing the risks of pesticides to friendly species, and figures out how to use biodiversity (plants, animals, insects, microbes, etc.) to produce healthier food. Dr. Jonathan Lundgren is an award winning scientist who studies entomology and agroecology.

Website: http://www.andygause.com





TUESDAY - JANUARY 5, 2016:

Getting oxygen, hydrogen and trace minerals into our cells is vital now more than ever with all of the assaults upon our bodies from the foods we eat to the air we breathe. Cleaning our intestines out is a must if we want to get our immune systems healthy and ED McCABE will tell us how his products will benefit everyone who uses them.



JAMES FETZER joins the show to share the latest in the Sandy Hook truther movement and how Florida Atlantic University is taking steps to fire Professor James Tracy for his outspoken views on the Sandy Hook massacre. James is the author of the new controversial book “NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK”.

Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com





WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 6, 2016:

SHERIFF RICHARD MACK joins to update us on the efforts of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and to discuss the protesters occupying Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

Websites: http://sheriffmack.com & http://cspoa.org



Changing lives through nutrition and organic supplements is what DAVID LITT is all about. There is no better time to get a jump start on your health with the arrival of a new year.. David will discuss how to break your addiction to food, re-set your metabolism, and enjoy long-term benefits with The Purium 10-Day Transformation Pack. The Purium Transformation Pack was made to be fast, simple, healthy, and affordable.





THURSDAY - JANUARY 7, 2016:

Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!



JON LUNDGREN joins TPH this morning to discuss his work assessing the risks of pesticides to friendly species, and figures out how to use biodiversity (plants, animals, insects, microbes, etc.) to produce healthier food. Dr. Jonathan Lundgren is an award winning scientist who studies entomology and agroecology.

Website:

http://www.andygause.com





TUESDAY - JANUARY 5, 2016:

Getting oxygen, hydrogen and trace minerals into our cells is vital now more than ever with all of the assaults upon our bodies from the foods we eat to the air we breathe. Cleaning our intestines out is a must if we want to get our immune systems healthy and ED McCABE will tell us how his products will benefit everyone who uses them.



JAMES FETZER joins the show to share the latest in the Sandy Hook truther movement and how Florida Atlantic University is taking steps to fire Professor James Tracy for his outspoken views on the Sandy Hook massacre. James is the author of the new controversial book “NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK”.

Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com





WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 6, 2016:

SHERIFF RICHARD MACK joins to update us on the efforts of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and to discuss the protesters occupying Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

Websites: http://sheriffmack.com & http://cspoa.org



Changing lives through nutrition and organic supplements is what DAVID LITT is all about. There is no better time to get a jump start on your health with the arrival of a new year.. David will discuss how to break your addiction to food, re-set your metabolism, and enjoy long-term benefits with The Purium 10-Day Transformation Pack. The Purium Transformation Pack was made to be fast, simple, healthy, and affordable.





THURSDAY - JANUARY 7, 2016:

Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!



JON LUNDGREN joins TPH this morning to discuss his work assessing the risks of pesticides to friendly species, and figures out how to use biodiversity (plants, animals, insects, microbes, etc.) to produce healthier food. Dr. Jonathan Lundgren is an award winning scientist who studies entomology and agroecology.

Website:

Indiegogo Campaign: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/blue-dasher-farm#





FRIDAY - JANUARY 8, 2016:

2nd & 3rd hour: Open lines to discuss new year resolutions and listeners comments/suggestions on what they would like to hear from The Power Hour in the New Year.



Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32



To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370

News +joins The Power Hour this morning at 7:30AM to report on what really happened at 'the Oregon Event" after attending the event with Sheriff Mack, the Bundy's and Hammonds.Open lines for additional news + listeners callsjoins to discuss building wealth in times of global unrest. Andy is a currency historian and nationally recognized expert on the U.S. Monetary System.