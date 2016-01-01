We present a 2015 teardown roundup with Kyle Wiens of of iFixit. He discuss the products that were easiest to repair, and the ones most difficult. He’ll also answer the Night Owl’s hypothetical question, whether adding upgrade capability to more Macs would seriously degrade the thin and light design. In short, is Jonathan Ive and/or Apple marketing going just a little too far with their “thin fetish”?



You’ll also hear from commentator/author Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” On the agenda during the opening pop culture segment is his reaction to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Does it really fulfill the hype, and justify the amazing box office receipts? Kirk will also talk about Apple’s agreement to pay $350 million in back taxes to Italy, and the possible consequence in the action in the rest of the European Union. Kirk also talks about his ongoing concerns with Apple Music, its inability to learn about his musical tastes, and what he’d like Apple to do in order to overhaul iTunes.