The Paracast — January 3, 2016

The Paracast — January 3, 2016
January 01, 2016
Have we made any progress at all in understanding our paranormal universe? For our first episode of 2016 invited Micah Hanks, of The Gralien Report, for a no-nonsense discussion about pop culture, the effects of myths on our society and other compelling topics. Micah is a writer, researcher, podcaster, lecturer and radio personality whose work addresses a variety of areas, including history, politics, scientific theories and unexplained phenomena. His research has examined a broad variety of subjects over the years, incorporating interest in scientific anomalies, cultural studies, psychology, sci-fi and pop culture, government secrecy, and the prospects of our technological future as a species as influenced by science.


