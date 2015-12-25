We present an important security update with Dr. Timothy C. Summers, President of Summers & Company, a cyber strategy and organizational design consulting firm. We discuss the ongoing debate over whether Apple, Google and other tech companies should allow back doors to governments to retrieve and decode encrypted information from smartphones and other gear. The discussion also covers fake emails that purport to come from your bank, fake emails that purport to come from your family and friends, why you should be skeptical of emails from people who claim to know you and request financial assistance, and how to stop leaving digital breadcrumbs.



We also present a special year-end wrap-up from tech commentator and columnist Peter Cohen, whose writings are found at iMore, Macworld and Tom’s Guide. On this visit, Peter will talk about Tim Cook’s increasing social activism in contrast to his predecessor, the usability of the iPad Pro, the prospects for an Apple Car, Apple chief designer Jonathan Ive’s unfortunate “thin fetish,” and whether it makes sense for Apple to move the Mac platform from Intel to Apple’s own A-series chips. Yes, there are potential downsides.