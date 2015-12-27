We welcome the return of Mike Clelland to The Paracast after six years! He’s author of the new book, “The Messengers: Owls Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee.” Says the publisher (Richard Dolan Press): “The owl has held a place of reverence and mystique throughout history. And as strange as this might seem, owls are also showing up in conjunction with the UFO experience. Mike Clelland has collected a wealth of first-hand accounts where owls manifest in the highly charged moments that surround alien contact. There is a strangeness to these accounts that defy simple explanations. This book explores implications that go far beyond what more conservative researchers would dare consider.”