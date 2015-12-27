« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — December 27, 2015  (Read 816 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — December 27, 2015
« on: December 25, 2015, 05:32:15 PM »
We welcome the return of Mike Clelland to The Paracast after six years! He’s author of the new book, “The Messengers: Owls Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee.” Says the publisher (Richard Dolan Press): “The owl has held a place of reverence and mystique throughout history. And as strange as this might seem, owls are also showing up in conjunction with the UFO experience. Mike Clelland has collected a wealth of first-hand accounts where owls manifest in the highly charged moments that surround alien contact. There is a strangeness to these accounts that defy simple explanations. This book explores implications that go far beyond what more conservative researchers would dare consider.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast