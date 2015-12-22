And by that I mean John. Even as a Brit I've found his comments massively slanted against the American arm of the Anglo-American establishment, but they've progressed from that to plain old anti-Americanism and really pushing the boundaries of free speech to the point where they've arguably snapped (Monday's show being the prime example). It could potentially get not only himself into trouble, but also the show.



Other than that he's probably my favourite caller. And I say that as someone who doesn't even like the call-in aspect of talk radio. He just needs to put a sock in it more often.