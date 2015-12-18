Meet the Night Owl himself, the incomparable Gene Steinberg, best-selling technology author and columnist. Get to know Gene, and discover his unique, thought-provoking viewpoints about the technology universe, from the always-fascinating happenings at Apple Inc. to consumer electronics, innovative products and overall trends in the tech industry.Each week, Gene speaks directly to the industry's movers and shakers, including corporate leaders, industry analysts, and regular panels that feature the most respected journalists who cover personal technology.On this week's all-star episode, we present Jeff Gamut, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who focuses on the New York Attorney General's probe into broadband Internet speeds, and whether customers are getting the performance for which they're paying. He'll also cover the concerns over bandwidth caps, and Samsung's appeal of Apple's patent win against them to the U.S. Supreme Court. You'll also hear Jeff's opinion about the iPad Pro and the joys of the Apple Pencil for creating illustrations.You'll also hear from author and columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld's "iTunes Guy." As a classical music aficionado, he praises the improvements in Apple Music by offering a richer display of information about classical. He also discusses the touchy subject of iTunes and faulty metadata and how it messes up your playlists. The discussion turns to whether Apple is releasing operating systems prematurely, thus resulting in numerous defects.