We present Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who focuses on the New York Attorney General’s probe into broadband Internet speeds, and whether customers are getting the performance for which they’re paying. He’ll also cover the concerns over bandwidth caps, and Samsung’s appeal of Apple’s patent win against them to the U.S. Supreme Court. You’ll also hear Jeff’s opinion about the iPad Pro and the joys of the Apple Pencil for creating illustrations.



You’ll also hear from author and columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” As a classical music aficionado, he praises the improvements in Apple Music by offering a richer display of information about classical. He also discusses the touchy subject of iTunes and faulty metadata and how it messes up your playlists. The discussion turns to whether Apple is releasing operating systems prematurely, thus resulting in numerous defects.