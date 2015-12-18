« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tech Night Owl LIVE — December 19, 2015  (Read 824 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Tech Night Owl LIVE — December 19, 2015
« on: December 18, 2015, 02:29:23 PM »
We present Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who focuses on the New York Attorney General’s probe into broadband Internet speeds, and whether customers are getting the performance for which they’re paying. He’ll also cover the concerns over bandwidth caps, and Samsung’s appeal of Apple’s patent win against them to the U.S. Supreme Court. You’ll also hear Jeff’s opinion about the iPad Pro and the joys of the Apple Pencil for creating illustrations.

You’ll also hear from author and columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” As a classical music aficionado, he praises the improvements in Apple Music by offering a richer display of information about classical. He also discusses the touchy subject of iTunes and faulty metadata and how it messes up your playlists. The discussion turns to whether Apple is releasing operating systems prematurely, thus resulting in numerous defects.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2015, 10:58:56 AM by Gene Steinberg »


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast