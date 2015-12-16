By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
There is nothing about Barack Hussein Obama that is true, except the information that exposes him as the fraud that he is!
Here we have the unconstitutional scholar at it once again calling it unconstitutional to allow illegal immigrants to come to America. When, of course, and once again the opposite is true.
Maybe he should check into The Immigration and Nationality Act, which was passed June 27, 1952
, and revised the United States' laws regarding immigration, naturalization, and nationality. This Act is under Section 313.
But he did not want you to know that. He wanted you to take what he says for face value when there is none (John 8:44).
These illegals are America's sworn enemies, who are calling for the "killing of the infidels," as well as calling America the "Great Satan." In other words, they are nothing more than plants to create a revolution within to attack without (Deuteronomy 28:50; 32:25).
With that said, it should interest the people of this country that the media will go off of information that is premised on mere speculation and hearsay only to exhaust the topic and speak of it as if it were the truth when there is no truth (Jeremiah 11:9).
On the other hand, they will speak of a topic with information, which is premised on truth and fact, as if it is fictitious or conspiratorially premised.
It is also interesting that people will get on an airplane only to ascend up to a staggering 35,000 feet without asking to see the credentials of the pilot who is to take them to their desired destination.
Yet, when The Lord warns His people, they act as if it is irrelevant and their actions suggest that it does not apply to them.
"God is not a man, that He should lie..." Numbers 23:19
It amazes me what America will do outside of the grace of God, what it is that they will tolerate, and even accept as truth, even when they say that they do not believe what is being told to them. This is the blind leading the blind, and Americans wonder why the country is in a ditch (Matthew 15:14). I am speaking of those who have "eye's and see not; which have ears, but hear not" (Jeremiah 5:21).
Look what Americans have put up with over the last 7 years in this country concerning this administration
with no verifiable records or substantive documentation of Barack Obama being an American citizen
(Deuteronomy 28:36).
I thought it worthy to lay at the feet of the reader, concerning that which was recently posted online in the face of this "transparent administration" for you to ponder (Matthew 10:26). It is left in original post.
It will be interesting to see what they put in his "Presidential Library" about his early years when he is out of office.
In a country where we take notice of many, many facets of our public figures' lives, doesn't seem odd that there's so little we know about our current president, Barack Obama.
For example, we know that Andrew Jackson's wife smoked a corn cob pipe; Abe Lincoln never went to school; Jack Kennedy wore a back brace; Harry Truman played the piano.
As Americans, we enjoy knowing details about our newsmakers, but none of us know one single humanizing fact about the history of our own president.
We are all aware of the lack of incontestable birth records for Obama
; that document managing has been spectacularly successful
.
There are, however, several additional oddities in Obama's history that appear to be as well managed as the birthing issue
.
One other interesting thing... There are no birth certificates of his daughters that can be found?
It's interesting that no one who ever dated him has shown up
. The charisma that caused women to be drawn to him so strongly during his campaign, certainly would, in the normal course of events, lead some lady to come forward, if only to garner some attention for herself.
We all know about JFK's magnetism, that McCain was no monk and quite a few details about Palin's courtship and even her athletic prowess, Joe Biden's aneurysms are no secret; look at Cheney and Clinton, we all know about their heart problems. Certainly Wild Bill Clinton's exploits before and during his White House years were well known.
That's why it's so odd that not one lady has stepped up and said, "He was soo shy..." or "What a great dancer..."
It's virtually impossible to know anything about this fellow.
Who was the best man at his wedding
? Start there. Then check groomsmen
.
Then get the footage of the graduation ceremony. Has anyone talked to the professors? It is odd that no one is bragging that they knew him or taught him or lived with him.
When did he meet Michele, and how? Are there photos there? Every president gives to the public all their photos, etc. for their library, etc. What has he released?
And who in h*ll voted for him to be the most popular man in 2010? Doesn't this make you wonder?
Ever wonder why no one ever came forward from President Obama's past saying they knew him, attended school with him, was his friend, etc.??
Not one person has ever come forward from his past. It certainly is very, very strange...
This should be a cause for great concern. To those who voted for him, you may have elected an unqualified, inexperienced shadow man. (He has never successfully ran a candy store yet Americans stand down and allows him to destroy their country.)
Have you seen a movie named "The Manchurian Candidate"?
As insignificant as each of us might be, someone with whom we went to school will remember our name or face; someone will remember we were the clown or the dork or the brain or the quiet one or the bully or something about us.
George Stephanopoulos of ABC News said the same thing during the 2008 campaign. He questions why no one has acknowledged the president was in his or her classroom or ate in the same cafeteria or made impromptu speeches on campus. Stephanopoulos also was a classmate of Obama at Columbia -- the class of 1984. He says he never had a single class with him.
He is such a great orator; why doesn't anyone in Obama's college class remember him? Why won't he allow Columbia to release his records?Nobody remembers Obama at Columbia University
....
Looking for evidence of Obama's past, Fox News contacted 400 Columbia University students from the period when Obama claims to have been there... but none remembered him.
Wayne Allyn Root was, like Obama, a political science major at Columbia who also graduated in 1983.
In 2008, Root said
of Obama, "I don't know a single person at Columbia that knew him, and they all know me. I don't have a classmate who ever knew Barack Obama at Columbia, ever."
Nobody recalls him. Root adds that he was also, like Obama, Class of '83 Political Science, and says, "You don't get more exact or closer than that. Never met him in my life, don't know anyone who ever met him.
At the class reunion, our 20th reunion five years ago, who was asked to be the speaker of the class? Me. No one ever heard of Barack! And five years ago, nobody even knew who he was.
The guy who writes the class notes, who's kind of the, as we say in New York, 'the macha' who knows everybody, has yet to find a person, a human who ever met him."
Obama's photograph does not appear in the school's yearbook and Obama consistently declines requests to talk about his years at Columbia, provide school records, or provide the name of any former classmates or friends while at Columbia.
Some other interesting questions:
Why was Obama's law license inactivated in 2002? It is said there is no record of him ever taking the Bar exam.
Why was Michelle's law license inactivated by court order? We understand that was forced to avoid fraud charges.
It is circulating that according to the U.S. Census, there is only one Barack Obama but 27 Social Security numbers and over 80 aliases connected to him.
The Social Security number he uses now originated in Connecticut
where he is reported to have never lived.
And was originally registered to another man (Thomas Louis Wood) from Connecticut, who died in Hawaii while on vacation there. As we all know, Social Security Numbers are only issued 'once, they are not reused.'
No wonder all his records are sealed...
Over and over again, I continuously pound on this one nail (Isaiah 26:9): Justice is the Guardian of Liberty; and yet, it seems America does not understand the concept of what it takes to preserve her freedoms (Proverbs 28:5).
But let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream. Amos 5:24
...and that upon the heads of the wicked.
For, if Americans fail to bring about lawful judgment upon the heads of the wicked, it will befall upon the heads of the righteous. There is no lukewarm place to stand (Revelation 3:16).
Friends, it cannot be said that your ruin is designed by God when your remedy is revealed by Him.
He bids you take the way in which He appoints, and if you reject it, you must die. Your death is suicide, be it deliberate, accidental, or through error of judgment.
You are loved America. You have been warned over and over again because you are loved. Now respond for your own sakes (Ezekiel 3:33).
If you refuse, I wash my hands, your blood be on your own head.