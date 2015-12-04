We present Josh Centers, editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who discusses his new 4K TV, a 49-inch Vizio M-Series LCD, and we discuss the practical imitations of the Ultra HD format, particularly the lack of 4K programming. The discussion moves to Apple TV, his ongoing experiences with the Apple Watch, and an update his conclusion about whether he would buy one if he didn’t need it for his job. There’s also a brief discussion on the prospects for an Apple Car.



You’ll also hear from John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer, who talks about the iPad Pro, and why Apple is doing something that could “accidentally torpedo” the product. He also focuses on the difficulties in finding the right keyboard — he doesn’t like Apple’s Smart Keyboard — and his initial experiences. The discussion turns to the “do as you’re told” approach to using an iPhone, and beating Apple at its “game of relentless change.” John is also asked about the ongoing prospects for an Apple Car.