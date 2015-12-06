Gene and Chris present Joshua Cotchin, author of “A Trojan Feast: The Food and Drink Offerings of Aliens, Faeries, and Sasquatch. Says the publisher: “Accept food from faeries, and you’ll never escape their realm, according to European folklore. Accept food from Sasquatch and you will forever be trapped in the spirit world, according to indigenous North American tales. And today, abductees—at least those who have returned—often report being offered strange beverages from their captors. Are these similarities mere coincidence, or is something more at play?” Joshua is an author and musician.