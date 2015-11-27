We present columnist Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” He returns this week to discuss Black Friday sales, and how he recently had his Internet connection upgraded so he finally receives speeds that are appropriate to the power user (36 megabits downloads, 9 megabits uploads). He also talks about the possible failure of the Mac Pro that received a major upgrade in late 2013 and hasn’t been upgraded since. Kirk has moved on to a 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display. There will also be a brief discussion of the ongoing VW emissions scandal.



You’ll also hear from Jeff Carlson, Senior Editor for TidBITS, who will offer a lengthy discussion about Apple Watch, partly in response to one tech pundit’s claim, in a major newspaper, that this gadget was a turkey. Jeff will explain why he disagrees. He’ll also talk about the use case of the new iPad Pro, about Tim Cook’s claims that this, and an iPhone, are his only computers. Jeff also responds to the question of whether he’d buy an Apple Car, assuming one appears and the price is reasonably affordable.