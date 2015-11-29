Gene and Chris present a nuanced view of the controversial subject of UFO abductions with noted researcher Kathleen Marden. She’ll focus heavily on investigative methods that include forensic hypnosis of those who claim to have been abducted, and she will also talk about the mistakes made by some investigators, who are untrained in the proper techniques of retrieving information, which may contaminate the results. Madden is a professional ufologist known around the world for her work as an alien abduction/ET contact researcher, author and lecturer. She is associated with the Mutual UFO Network, as Director of Experiencer Research, and the Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters.