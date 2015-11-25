Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Tech Night Owl Live
»
can't get this show on internet radio
Author
Topic: can't get this show on internet radio
myrongeller
Newbie
can't get this show on internet radio
Hi,
I used to get "Tech Night Owl" on my old internet radio, but it was taken off. I recently bought a new one, but this show doesn't come up in the show listings under any category. Anyone have an idea how I could receive this show.
Thanks,
Myron
Gene Steinberg
Full Member
Re: can't get this show on internet radio
I have asked the GCN production team to respond.
Meantime, you can listen to our show from a variety of sources, including this site via on demand or via a download. You can also hear The Tech Night Owl LIVE on iTunes and other podcast repositories.
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
amillergcn
Newbie
Re: can't get this show on internet radio
Myron,
Brother I'm sorry for your frustration. The only trouble with Internet radio is that it only picks up 3rd party sites like Tune-in that are providing the feeds to our broadcasts via actual am/fm radio broadcasts.
If the radio station the 3rd party website is getting the feed from suddenly or temporarily changes their line-up that can provide you an interruption and there's literally nothing GCN can do about that unfortunately.
Please do consider receiving Gene's broadcast at
www.gcnlive.com
if possible or follow the many other links that he provided in the commentary below. Please also call and email your local am/fm talk radio station and let them know there's a demand for the broadcast in their market! They want to hear from their listeners because listeners dictate what wants to be heard! Let me know if you want to work together on this. My email is
amiller@gcnlive.com
Thanks!
myrongeller
Newbie
Re: can't get this show on internet radio
Thank you for replying to my problem. Grace Radio has a request form to add an unlisted station to its lineup. I need the GCN channel number or name and its URL to fill it the Grace form. If you could get me this info, perhaps the problem could be solved.
Thanks again,
Myron Geller
amillergcn
Newbie
Re: can't get this show on internet radio
Hello Myron,
Sorry about the wait. Grace Radio can locate the full Tech Nightowl Live Broadcast on Channel 1 Saturdays. Send them to this website or have them call me at 877-996-4327 ext. 148!
