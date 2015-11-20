We present outspoken commentator Peter Cohen, whose writings are found at iMore, Macworld and Tom’s Guide, who covers a wide range of topics. He offers his expectations of the iPad Pro as compared with supposed convergence devices, which offer the functions of a tablet and a PC notebook. Apple has said it wouldn’t produce such a device. Peter also talks about the ongoing reports of serious problems with recent Apple OS releases, such as iOS 9 and OS X El Capitan. Has public beta testing helped? Gene expresses his skepticism that Apple will actually build a car, something long rumored, rather than focus on user interfaces in motor vehicles. And what about Apple TV?



You’ll also hear from columnist Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who also talks about the usability of the iPad Pro as a notebook replacement. He also discusses the Apple Watch and the possible security problem he discovered when he first set up two-factor authentication with Amazon. The discussion turns to the car buying experience, and Gene’s concerns about the obstacles buyers confront in trying to finalize a deal. On the pop culture front, the discussion turns to Bob Dylan, and Kirk’s history in becoming a fan of the folk rock legend.