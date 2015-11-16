« previous next »
Randi Shannon

JB from Missouri

Randi Shannon
November 16, 2015, 08:58:32 AM
Another of the up-and-coming public officials, she almost became a senator for Iowa, that actually remained in her honor and removed herself from the cabal once the truth was revealed to her.
Re: Randi Shannon
November 20, 2015, 07:29:23 AM
Had an awesome conversation last night with Randi!!!!! From corporate court antics, to foreclosure offense, world history and quite a number of personal testimonies!!!! Hopefully you were there....
