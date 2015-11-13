By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy." - James Madison
I often find myself bewildered at the people in this country as to how blatantly blind and deaf they are to the issues that are directly in front of their faces (Matthew 13:14-15).
In this country, people are led to believe, through the lying state controlled narrative, that the only people that are under attack by some dictator only takes place in a third world nation.
So, without further ado, let me lay some questions for you to ponder and to consider.
Since September 11, 2001, who has been creating un-constitutional bureaucracies to further control and oppress the American people? Has it been a third world foreign dictator?
Was the un-constitutional Patriot Act
enacted by a foreign government? The Patriot Act was not read by one representative and was pushed through at 3:45 am!
Or what of the un-constitutional Department of Homeland Security
, which is premised on a pretended authority, stacking oversight and control over to those who are known Muslim Brotherhood operatives
(Fox in the chicken coop)? Is this done by a foreign dictator?
The Transportation Security Administration is another pretended authority and created office to violate Americans while traveling to and fro. Remember, this does not apply to illegal immigrants. They are there to harass Americans, a clear violation of the 4th amendment of the Bill of Rights
.
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is labeling American Christians and patriots as the enemies of the state
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is covering up for terrorists
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is being sued by governors on the southern borders who were magnifying the laws of our constitutional republic against illegal immigrants
?
Is it a foreign government attempting to divide and conquer the America people in hopes of domestic insurrection
?
Or was it a foreign third world dictator that released 179,027 illegal felonies onto the streets
, endangering the lives of American's last week?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that seeks to strip Americans from the RIGHT to bear arms
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator trying to demoralize America
through the redefinition of God's design for marriage
? (Ephesians 5:31)
Is it a foreign third world dictator attempting to force Americans to pay for the socialist blueprint
and un-constitutional "Obamacare
"? (Article 1, Section 8 of the United States Constitution)
Is it a foreign third world dictator that sends out spoilers to destroy groups that oppose his dangerous ideologies through the Internal Revenue Services
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is promoting and identifying America as a democracy to destroy America's constitutional republic
? (Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution)
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is illegally (Article 10 of The Bill of Rights) indoctrinating America's youth
through International Baccalaureate (Global education schemes), No Child Left Behind or Common Core?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that sanctioned the murder of 3 to 4,000 innocent babies in the womb per day
(Proverbs 6:17), totaling 55-60 million murdered babies, which is equivalent to 18 states?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is attacking America's Christian heritage and the American Constitution
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is defending, supporting and promoting America's sworn enemies
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that is lying to the American people on a daily basis
?
Is it a foreign third world dictator that has transgressed the Constitution and behaved badly over 1,063 times in the last 6 years
?
Finally, is it the American people who have tolerated those who have committed the crimes of a foreign third world dictator in their own country? Why, yes, it is!
"When God wants to judge a nation, He gives them wicked rulers. -John Calvin, Leviticus 26:14-46, Deuteronomy 28:14-68
And while the American people stand back and complain of a criminal administration violating the constitutional covenant, they fail to remember that they are guilty of violating God's (Deuteronomy 7:10; Hosea 4).