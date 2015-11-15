We cover the forthcoming UFODATA project that is designed to create a worldwide network of surveillance stations that would be designed to detect possible UFO activity. You can read more information on the project in an article published by The Huffington Post: (Very) Local SETI: The Launch of a New UFO Science, Our guests include Mark Rodeghier, Ph.D., the scientific director and president of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies and Leslie Kean, an investigative journalist and author of UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go On the Record. We’ll also cover Chris O’Brien’s San Luis Valley Camera Project.