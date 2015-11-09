Please
Topic: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
powerhourkat
Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
Christian Health Care Sharing Ministries:
Liberty Healthshare:
www.libertyhealthshare.org
Medi-Share:
www.mychristiancare.org
Christian Healthcare Ministries:
www.chministries.org
Samaritan Ministries:
www.samaritanministries.org
MCS Medical Cost Sharing:
www.medicalcostsharing.com
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons - AAPS
- A non-partisan professional association of physicians in all types of practices and specialties across the country.
Website:
www.aapsonline.org
To see a list of physicians with direct payment / cash friendly practices please visit:
https://aaps.wufoo.com/reports/m5p6z0/
Also see Surgery Centers with Cash-Friendly Pricing
:
www.aapsonline.org/index.php/site/article/surgery_centers_with_cash-friendly_pricing
a_frickin_american
Re: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
Love her!
Thank you for having her on.
JB from Missouri
Re: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
Thanks ever so much for the reminder Milady Kat!!
We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Power Hour
»
Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
