« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley  (Read 1431 times)

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
  • Karma: +7/-0
Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
« on: November 09, 2015, 10:56:19 AM »
Christian Health Care Sharing Ministries:
  Liberty Healthshare: www.libertyhealthshare.org
  Medi-Share: www.mychristiancare.org
  Christian Healthcare Ministries: www.chministries.org
  Samaritan Ministries: www.samaritanministries.org
  MCS Medical Cost Sharing: www.medicalcostsharing.com

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons - AAPS - A non-partisan professional association of physicians in all types of practices and specialties across the country.
Website: www.aapsonline.org
To see a list of physicians with direct payment / cash friendly practices please visit:
https://aaps.wufoo.com/reports/m5p6z0/
Also see Surgery Centers with Cash-Friendly Pricing: www.aapsonline.org/index.php/site/article/surgery_centers_with_cash-friendly_pricing


a_frickin_american

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Karma: +8/-2
Re: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
« Reply #1 on: November 19, 2015, 03:14:03 PM »
Love her!
Thank you for having her on.

JB from Missouri

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 72
  • Karma: +14/-2
    • 8 F Literary Group
Re: Information from Dr. Elaina George on The Power Hour with Joyce Riley
« Reply #2 on: November 20, 2015, 07:33:30 AM »
Thanks ever so much for the reminder Milady Kat!!
We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast