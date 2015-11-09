Additional news + open linesJoining today is outspoken critic of Obamacare,, to discuss the damage that Obamacare is causing as she has seen first hand being a practicing physician. The truth about Obamacare that no one will tell you is it is NOT about healthcare it is about centralized government control. Dr. George is the author of the new book Big Medicine: The Cost of Corporate Control and How Doctors and Patients Working Together can Rebuild a Better System by Elaina George.Author and investigative journalistjoins The Power Hour to discuss a recent bombing attack in Turkey. Richard will also educate us on the workings of Gladio, the secret state-sponsored terror network operating in Europe by the CIA and MI6 through NATO.Gladio, Nato's Dagger at the Heart of Europe: The Pentagon-Nazi-Mafia Terror Axis Paperback – June 23, 2015 by Richard Cottrell, prolific researcher and economic journalist with detailed analyst of the New World Order continuing processes joins today to discuss Russia's involvement in Syria.Seeds of Destruction: The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation By F. William EngdahlDepleted Uranium expert,, joins The Power Hour to discuss Veterans Issues. His military career has spanned 4 decades to include combat duty during the Vietnam War and Gulf War 1. Doug has taught nuclear, biological and chemical warfare, hazardous materials, and emergency medicine for over 20 years to both civilian and military personnel. Dr. Rokke was one of the original authors of the 1982 EDRAT (Emergency Disaster Response Assistance Team) proposal which formed the foundation for today's National Guard CSD teams and the Illinois CERT Teams.Continued with Doug Rokke + open linesBoard-certified ophthalmologist. educates on the connection between eye problems and overall body health. Dr. Abel will cover a large variety of eye disorders and will explain the effects of certain disease and drugs on those and other bodily conditions; as well as natural support and treatment with vitamins, supplements and herbs - perhaps to prevent and reverse major vision disorders. The eye is a window into the whole body. Healthy vision depends on lifestyle and dietary choices.will discuss the extreme importance of clean breathable air and why the Sun Aire Air Purifier is literally “sunlight in a box” (photozone type oxygen).Joining today is Frequency Manager of WWCR Shortwave,. Dr. Plummer is a tenured, full professor of economics and information systems who has worked with WWCR on various projects since 2003. He has built relationships with stations around the world, listened to WWCR around the world and has written academic papers on topics related to shortwave.Open lines1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370