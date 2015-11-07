« previous next »
Author Topic: The egg has broken. Local news services doing their jobs???  (Read 1504 times)

The egg has broken. Local news services doing their jobs???
« on: November 07, 2015, 01:36:18 PM »
Amazing!!
http://www.pagosasun.com/concerns-arise-over-legality-of-county-attorney-contract/
... On Sept. 22, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners held an executive session to discuss Starr’s resignation, and emerged stating that they planned to look into contracting with Starr and his firm for legal services.

On several different days following the executive session, commissioners stated that Starr would still work for the county.

On Oct. 6, the BoCC voted to contract with the law firm for legal services.

According to the new agreement in place, the firm will represent the county in “general legal matters as requested by the board from time to time.”

But now questions are surfacing among citizens over the legality of the contract, particularly if it violates a state statute relating to interests in contracts, and if how the contract came to be violates Colorado’s Sunshine Laws.....


Re: The egg has broken. Local news services doing their jobs???
« Reply #1 on: November 10, 2015, 09:40:18 AM »
http://pagosadailypost.com/2015/11/09/editorial-party-like-its-1999-part-three/
..."A Constitution should be structured to permanently protect the people from the human frailties of their rulers.
 At the Constitutional Convention the Founding Fathers were concerned with one tantalizing question which no political scientist in any age had yet been able to answer with complete satisfaction. The question was, “How can you have an efficient government and still protect the freedom and unalienable rights of the people?”
 The Founders had more confidence in the people than they did in the leaders of the people, especially trusted leaders, even themselves. They felt the greatest danger arises when a leader is so completely trusted that the people feel no anxiety to watch him. Alexander Hamilton wrote: “For it is the truth, which the experience of ages has attested, that the people are always most in danger when the means of injuring their rights are in the possession of those [toward] whom they entertain the least suspicion.”...
Re: The egg has broken. Local news services doing their jobs???
« Reply #2 on: November 17, 2015, 10:40:13 AM »

You now have to search for your own news services, and they are still biased one way or another. Discernment is the operative word of the day....
