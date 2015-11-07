Amazing!!http://www.pagosasun.com/concerns-arise-over-legality-of-county-attorney-contract/
... On Sept. 22, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners held an executive session to discuss Starr’s resignation, and emerged stating that they planned to look into contracting with Starr and his firm for legal services.
On several different days following the executive session, commissioners stated that Starr would still work for the county.
On Oct. 6, the BoCC voted to contract with the law firm for legal services.
According to the new agreement in place, the firm will represent the county in “general legal matters as requested by the board from time to time.”
But now questions are surfacing among citizens over the legality of the contract, particularly if it violates a state statute relating to interests in contracts, and if how the contract came to be violates Colorado’s Sunshine Laws.....