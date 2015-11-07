..."A Constitution should be structured to permanently protect the people from the human frailties of their rulers.At the Constitutional Convention the Founding Fathers were concerned with one tantalizing question which no political scientist in any age had yet been able to answer with complete satisfaction. The question was, “How can you have an efficient government and still protect the freedom and unalienable rights of the people?”The Founders had more confidence in the people than they did in the leaders of the people, especially trusted leaders, even themselves. They felt the greatest danger arises when a leader is so completely trusted that the people feel no anxiety to watch him. Alexander Hamilton wrote: “For it is the truth, which the experience of ages has attested, that the people are always most in danger when the means of injuring their rights are in the possession of those [toward] whom they entertain the least suspicion.”...