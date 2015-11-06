On this week’s all-star episode, we present columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” We continue our discussion of Volkswagen’s ongoing problems with emissions testing and reporting, but Kirk doesn’t know, yet, if his SEAT automobile, built by Volkswagen, is impacted. He also updates his first look at the Apple TV, and explains how broadband speeds are soaring in the tiny village in the UK in which he lives. He’ll also talk briefly about his ongoing Apple Watch experiences.



You’ll also hear from Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, whose bill of fare includes Apple Watch sales estimates for the first two quarters, where it reportedly outsold all other smartwatches, combined. He’ll also talk about Amazon’s new book store, which was set up in Seattle, WA, and his ongoing views about the Apple TV and the Apple Watch. The discussion closes with some pop culture talk, focusing on the new TV season and our favorite super hero shows.