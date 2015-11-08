Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay present Dr. John Brandenburg to help sort out all sorts of amazing Martian mysteries in light of NASA revelations about the presence of running water on Mars and new understandings of the red planet’s atmosphere. Dr. Brandenburg is author of “Death on Mars: The Discovery of a Planetary Nuclear Massacre,” which describes a now-dead Martian civilization and the shocking reason for its demise: an ancient planetary-scale nuclear massacre leaving isotopic traces of vast explosions that endure to our present age. He works as a veteran plasma physicist and Senior Propulsion Scientist at Orbital Technologies Corporation in Madison, Wisconsin.