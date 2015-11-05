Please
Topic: Guest Jeffrey MacKie-Mason
Guest Jeffrey MacKie-Mason
Katherine's guest for the second hour of today Thursday November 5, 2015 is
Guest Name: Jeffrey MacKie-Mason
Website:
http://www.jeff-mason.com/
Title: UC Berkeley’s university librarian
Topic: Privacy is doomed
http://www.imperialvalleynews.com/index.php/news/living-and-lifestyle/5463-privacy-is-doomed.html
