« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Guest Jeffrey MacKie-Mason  (Read 1255 times)

Archivist

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • Karma: +1/-0
Guest Jeffrey MacKie-Mason
« on: November 05, 2015, 03:51:35 PM »
Katherine's guest for the second hour of today Thursday November 5, 2015 is
Guest Name: Jeffrey MacKie-Mason
Website: http://www.jeff-mason.com/
Title: UC Berkeley’s university librarian
Topic: Privacy is doomed

http://www.imperialvalleynews.com/index.php/news/living-and-lifestyle/5463-privacy-is-doomed.html


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast