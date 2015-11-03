By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Terrorism" was originally defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as "government by intimidation."As another self-incriminating video has surfaced exposing Planned Parenthood's crimes against humanity
(1 John 3:12), one has only to ask themselves, why is the Department of (In)Justice appointed to hunt down those who are filming the crimes of Planned Parenthood rather than arrest those who are committing the crimes? There is no coercion. The truth is coming out of the abundance of their wicked hearts (Matthew 12:34), and furthermore, "Planned Parenthood" has made their murderous position very clear through their founder Margaret Sanger.
Sanger suggested: "The most merciful thing that a large family can do to one of its infant members is to kill it."
On blacks, immigrants and indigents, Sanger said that they are "...human weeds, reckless breeders, spawning....human beings who should never been born."
On the extermination of Blacks, she said, "We do not want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population."
She then went on to say, "The minister's work is also important and should be trained, perhaps by the Federation as to our ideals and the goal we hope to reach."
The Minister? Could it be Barack Hussein Obama is the new minister for Planned Parenthood? Of course, this wicked and despicable man has voted over 242 times to make sure that innocent babies are "snuffed out" in the womb. In case a baby might survive it's killer, he went further to also vote 2 times to make sure that there would be a second killer in the slaughter houses so the baby would have no chance of survival.
Hillary Clinton has also heaped praises on Margaret Sanger as she said that she enormously admires her courage, her tenacity and her vision.
Vision? Eradication of the innocent in and out of the womb since 1973 and 55-60 million innocent lives snuffed out, which is to the equivalent of 18 states
Even Supreme Court injustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was complicit in the murder of the innocent, "Frankly, I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don't want to have too many of."
Though "Planned Parenthood" stands guilty as charged (Exodus 20:13; Proverbs 6:17), these criminals want the innocent indicted and imprisoned. Yes, you heard me right, imprisoned. Keep in mind that the Obama DOJ, whom Planned Parenthood wants to go after the Center for Medical Progress, is the same department that recently teamed up with the likes of Southern Poverty Law Center
. The SPLC is the same organization who helped defend the Ku Klux Klan back in the 1960s
concerning their crimes against the blacks, who are now being asked to help identify "domestic terrorists."
As a case in point, Troy Newman from Operation Rescue has been served with a lawsuit for standing in the gap to protect the innocent (Psalm 139:14) from the guilty.
"The abortionists want to throw me in prison for the next 20 years because I exposed Planned Parenthood," he recently said.
While the American people have been led to believe that we have been dealing with the attacks of a foreign enemy without (Deuteronomy 32:25), it would do us well to awaken to the realization that the dictator "want to be" who is in the people's White House is responsible for attacking the homeland, as well as its people (Matthew 7:16).
What the corrupt in the American "mob" government have done to this country is beyond the wildest dreams of any foreign enemy.
The IRS targeting of Christians and conservatives, The Department of Homeland security and the Department of Justice targeting and labeling Americans as domestic terrorists, the targeting of gun owners, etc. is just the tip of the iceberg.
Abraham Lincoln was correct when he said:
"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves."
In most cases, this is the result of a godless and irresponsible people who leave the country's problems into the hands of the few righteous that are left in this country (Jeremiah 5:1) to do for them that which they are unwilling to do for themselves.
"Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season." Hebrews 11:25
The corrupt and emboldened "minions" in government need to just push things along and attack those who are exposing the crimes of an ungodly, unAmerican and murderous administration
, such as the one at present, which has been uncovered over and over again (Luke 12:2).
When it comes to the definition of this administration, they have proven to be "intimidators" over and over against the American people (Luke 3:1-2).
Terrorism is a word to describe violent and intimidating governments, not individuals as they would have you believe. When you study out any dictator of the past or the present, you will find this to be the case.
If the people do not learn from history, then they will succumb to the same dictators as previous generations (Matthew 13:16).
When the American people realize this is not a lawful administration and become the law, then, and only then, will they see a righteous nation once again (Psalm 33:12).