FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 6, 2015: FEEL GOOD FRIDAY!!!!

Additional news + open linesjoins The Power Hour today to discuss the new documentary that he is working on called "American Moon Documentary" which is on the so-called 'moonhoax' debate, the almost 50-year long discussion on whether the Apollo missions really went to the moon or not. You can hear about the project in detail by watching the presentation HERE. Massimo is asking for help in funding for his new documentary. You can help donate by visiting his GoFundMe page.Dental health educator,, joins the program to discuss natural ways to take control of your dental health by changing the food that you eat. In Cure Gum Disease Naturally, Nagel expands upon his original work, Cure Tooth Decay, and shows you the forgotten and suppressed cure for gum disease.joins to discuss Agenda 21 – what is happening in your town, why it's happening, who is behind it, and what you can do to stop it.of The Corbett Report joins TPH with economic updates from around the world along with current events and Fukushima updates.Being able to safely and effectively absorb toxins in your body is just one benefit of using charcoal among many.will be explaining just what charcoal can be used for from gastrointestinal problems and food poisoning to pink eye! This is a must have addition to any home as it can save your life or the lives of your loved ones including your pets.Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life ofthrough her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!is a broad-spectrum activist/artist who, literally and figuratively, wears many hats. Today she will be discussing one of the biggest frauds know as the CAFR scam.Open linesjoins Joyce & Josh to introduce his new book Year-Round Indoor Salad Gardening which discussion how with nothing more than a cupboard and a windowsill, you can grow all the fresh salad greens you need for the winter months (or throughout the entire year) with no lights, no pumps, and no greenhouse. Longtime gardener Peter Burke was tired of the growing season ending with the first frost, but due to his busy work schedule and family life, didn't have the time or interest in high-input grow lights or greenhouses. Most techniques for growing what are commonly referred to as "microgreens" left him feeling overwhelmed and uninterested. There had to be a simpler way to grow greens for his family indoors. After some research and diligent experimenting, Burke discovered he was right—there was a way! And it was even easier than he ever could have hoped, and the greens more nutrient packed.