We present outspoken commentator John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. His bill of fare includes a discussion of how Apple quietly established a $25 billion enterprise business with support from IBM and Cisco, what if a forthcoming Apple Car, with autonomous driving capability, made a “very bad” decision when faced with the possibility of a potential accident? He’ll also talk about the efforts by Apple and Microsoft to rethink the tablet, and why Apple may have turned its back on 4K (Ultra HD) support on the new Apple TV while the industry moves forward to support the new high-resolution technology.



You’ll also hear a first look at the fourth generation Apple TV from columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Does the revised set-top box meet expectations, and what about the impact — or lack thereof — of the missing support for 4K? Did Apple make a bad move, or are they waiting for the new 4K color standards to stabilize? Kirk will also discuss the mixed reaction to OS X El Capitan. Should we take all the complaints seriously?