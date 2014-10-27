By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
-
Picture this: You're going to be meeting with George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. They wants to know what has happened to America. What will you say?
This meeting will determine for our Founding Forefathers if what they sacrificed (at so great a cost) and gave their lives in the service of was worth it. They want to know if the posterity they entrusted their beloved country to had taken up the task with honor, the task of preserving our freedoms as a nation, our morals, principles and the Christian values
this country was founded upon over 238 years ago
.
Think about it for a moment.
You would have to explain to them how this nation is not the same country they gave us.
You would have to explain how 3,700 babies are murdered in the womb everyday by their own mothers
with the approval all of those who stand by and do nothing.
You would have to explain how men "marry" men and women "marry" women with government's consent and how children in public schools are violated every day by sexual predators
.
You would have to explain to them how blasphemy, fornication (sex outside of marriage - 1 Corinthians 6:9) and lewdness are commonplace in our society as a whole. Despite all this, the pulpits in America
(for the most part) remain silent
, and the church has become a reproach to the nation (See Jeremiah 23, Matthew 23).
You would have to tell them that drinking, gambling, lying, stealing and doing whatever you want, as long as it feels good to you, have become the status quo, instead of a love for God, country, your fellow man and doing unto others as you would have them do unto you (Luke 6:31).
You would have to convey to them that the American people (for the most part) have stood down, tolerated and enabled a tyrannical president
and his administration, which are willingly and knowingly destroying America
.
You would have to bring them up to speed on why the American people have allowed a criminal administration to remain without consequence for violating numerous laws
. These issues include such crimes as Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the IRS scandal and much, much more.
You would even have to explain to them how the government now has their hooks into nearly every portion of our lives, even to the point where if you want to fish in your own lake outside your backdoor
, build a fire outside your front door, or even own a gun (which is your right, protected by the Second Amendment
), you now have to ask for and receive the government's permission by getting a permit.
What do you think, after telling them all this, would be the look on their faces? Would it be sadness? Disbelief? Or shame? Would George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin experience deep sorrow in their hearts that they sacrificed so much for nothing?
Was this the posterity they fought so much for? A cowardly bunch of immoral men and women who stood down to tyranny, fell to immorality and let the government control every angle of their lives?
What would they be thinking after they heard all this? I can only imagine.
What disgrace the American people have brought upon the sacrifice of her forefathers because of her immorality and unwillingness to fight the same battles they did. After bringing our Founding Fathers this news, the only thing a reasonable person could do would be to bow his head in shame.
Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have fought, bled and died to preserve this great nation since its founding.
What would our Founding Fathers do in your position if they switched places with you today? If they had the opportunity to right the wrongs and fight against immorality and all forms of tyranny - how would they act? What would they do?
Would they have let things get so bad? Would they have tolerated these long trains of abuses?History answers that question quickly enough
- absolutely not!
John Adams, the second president of the United States, said, "Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven that I ever took half the pains to preserve it."
If only the American people knew their history!