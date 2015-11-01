We focus to serious investigations of UFO without prejudging or snap judgments with Clas Svahn, international director for UFO Sweden. The Paracast has covered the 1946-1949 “ghost rocket” mystery with Nick Redfern, Micah Hanks and “The Rosetta Deception” author James Carrion, but this week we’ll expand on the subject with a noted Swedish researcher who has spent years investigating this little-known wave of hundreds of anomalous aerial objects seen over Scandinavia in the years surrounding the end of World War II. Contrary to what some believe, this mystery is ongoing, and there have been reports of this phenomenon almost to the present day. An introduction to UFO Sweden’s documentary on “ghost rockets” can be found at: http://www.ghostrockets.se
