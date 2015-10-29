« previous next »
Author Topic: Latest word about Walter Burien on CAFR  (Read 985 times)

JB from Missouri

Latest word about Walter Burien on CAFR
« on: October 29, 2015, 05:27:40 AM »
Blessings and peace my sister,
Joyce,
 It may be time to get Walter back on and ask if he is aware of the recent actionable items coming from the lawful folks of Colorado.... http://www.blacklistednews.com/CAFR_expert%E2%80%99s_brilliant_400_words_on_US_debt%3A_government_hides_abundance_as_future_liabilities%2C_%E2%80%98retirement%E2%80%99_accounts%2C_buying_%E2%80%98debt%E2%80%99_from_each_other/46861/0/38/38/Y/M.html
 They have also put the public servants/criminals in Costilla on notice of arrest for threats against its communities; http://offgridsurvival.com/sanluisoffgridban/
 Colorado has done this nation a tremendous service and really needs to be commended for their efforts to bring our criminal cabal into check and free our people back into the promised land-of-the-free & home-of-the-brave!!
 Kinda doubt you will be able to find anyone out there with time for an interview now, they have gone international all on their own. One of the main spokespeople will be on with Randi Shannon this evening on her partyline.
Love to all, Carol and Johnny B
 


We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.
