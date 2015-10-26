« previous next »
They will either answer, go away or start the war!!!!
« on: October 26, 2015, 05:32:42 PM »


Re: They will either answer, go away or start the war!!!!
« Reply #1 on: October 26, 2015, 07:51:02 PM »
Who shall perform the arrests?

Re: They will either answer, go away or start the war!!!!
« Reply #2 on: October 27, 2015, 01:26:27 PM »
Blessings,
 There is a specific time sequence that has to be followed to be lawful. As for your question..... the real U.S. marshals, of course. The Superior court Judges, of the court of Record, will hear the case and the criminals will face the light of righteous judgement from the moral indignation that the truth that the commercial lien lays out for rebuttal.
 If you still haven't preformed your due diligence and investigated what has been denied the real American People for far too long I would ask you do so and invite friends of like-mind to study the information being denied you all. The rest of the world is WAY out in front of us here at home.
 Our civic problems are all caused by that occlusion of truth and it will persist until we come to our senses and stop the crimes were they start. It is coming home to roost, both here at home and in the capital of the corruption, THE STATE OF ISRAEL! Judge Anna, et al, have been sounding the clarion for quite sometime.
 Everything is in place and the American have the final vote. Will we fulfill the bogus "prophecies" of the evil of the House of Israel or embrace the true freedom promised us from Creator Great Spirit? My vote falls for the pure, unadulterated truth, with all the nasty secrets denied for far too long, to finally be brought forward for frank discussion. That is what the western hemisphere had always been until the evil of the Garden returned from across the Big Pond.
 What say you?
JB
Re: They will either answer, go away or start the war!!!!
« Reply #3 on: October 27, 2015, 01:35:09 PM »
Here are the links for self edification(let the home-schooled and intellectually acute prevail!);
http://4cdus.com/anna-von-reitz/   
 A preview to wet your appetite; " It is the third set of factors I want you to pay attention to because although it is NEVER stated, and the other two sets of information incline you to believe that “Nazi = Evil” — the relatively hidden third set of unstated factors leads you to unconsciously think— “Nazi = Powerful”.
 This third subliminal message has a strange affect.
 For the Allied soldiers it promoted a feeling of righteous satisfaction and pride that they had overcome this great and powerful evil.
 For the Germans it provoked cognitive dissonance, because they knew for a fact that the Nazis were not powerful — only criminal and well-organized Liars.
 For the Germans, the implication of that third set of factors was—- “We’ve been duped! The whole world has been duped!” — though they couldn’t put their finger on why they felt this so deeply.
 And they were duped. So were the Allies. The Allies were content to accept the Hollywood version of reality because it stroked their egos. The Germans, however, have been pestered by it all these years."
http://4cdus.com/
http://theamericans.us/
http://www.amendment-13.org/
http://www.barefootsworld.net/constit1.html#preface

