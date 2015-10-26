If we can get past this complete obfuscation of the truth(USA, Great Britain and Lenin's RUSSIA were far worse and complicit than the German people) maybe we can start the discussion of the 100 to 200 million 'holocausted' peoples of the North American continent. When you move south of the border the totals come closer to 1/2 billion innocents murdered outright by the 'Jewish' expansion started at the fall of the Egyptian empire.



Ursula Haverbeck: The Panorama Interview, with English Subtitles Published on May 14, 2015 In 2015, Ursula Haverbeck made history in a defiant interview in which she threw down the gauntlet to the biggest taboo of our times. Revisionism . . . on German TV! A seismic event. Interviewer: Robert Bongen.



ROBERT FAURISSON: Pioneering French revisionist.

ZYKLON B: Cyanide-based pesticide developed to allow safe fumigation of buildings, it releases its cyanide content too slowly to work as described by "eyewitnesses" to alleged gassings.

15 MILLION GERMANS: Germans driven from their homes in eastern provinces of Germany given to Poland after the war, as well as from similar areas in Czechoslovakia and elsewhere.

KONRAD ADENAUER: First chancellor of post-war (West) Germany.

DRESDEN: Eastern Germany city bombed by British and American planes in February 1945.

COLLEGIUM HUMANUM: Independent school/study center founded by Werner Georg Haverbeck (Ursula's husband); banned by German government in 2008 for promoting "Holocaust denial."

HERIBERT PRANTL: Prominent German legal expert and journalist.

SÜDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG: Major German newspaper, based in Munich.

GERMAR RUDOLF: German chemist and major revisionist, showed that the masonry of the alleged Auschwitz gas chambers shows no traces of cyanide residues consistent with gassing claims.

HORST MAHLER: German lawyer and nationalist activist; sentenced to twelve years in prison in 2009.

BRESLAU: Former German city in eastern provinces, seized and subjected to ethnic cleansing by Poland after the war; today "Wrocław."

ERNST NOLTE: Prominent German political scientist, attacked during 1980s for suggesting a "causal nexus" between Holocaust and Soviet atrocities.

GARRISON AND COMMANDANT ORDERS (German: STANDORT- UND KOMMANDANTURBEFEHLE): A collection of orders issued by SS authorities concerning the management and treatment of prisoners at Auschwitz, seized along with other Auschwitz records by the Soviets in 1945 and held in archives in Moscow until the 1990s; published in book form in 2000.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO STAY . . . ?: Prisoners at Auschwitz were given the option in January 1945 to stay behind to be liberated by the advancing Red Army or to evacuate to Germany with the SS; a majority chose the latter.

FRED LEUCHTER: American expert in execution technology, did pioneering study of cyanide residues at Auschwitz which was later developed by Germar Rudolf.

OTTO UTHGENANNT and ENRICO MARCO: Alleged former concentration camp inmates whose claims have been exposed as false.

TYPHUS: Highly contagious, deadly disease spread by lice; the primary means of control available to the Germans during the war was to kill the disease vector (lice) by fumigating clothing and barracks with cyanide gas, aka Zyklon B.

SEFTON DELMER: British journalist and propagandist, later wrote about his role in creating "black propaganda" during the war.

RHEINWIESEN: Area of western Germany where US and other Allied forces set up POW camps for surrendered Germans, large numbers of whom would die of exposure, disease and malnutrition.

MARTIN BROSZAT: Former director of Institute for Contemporary History, admitted in a published letter in 1960 that there were no gas chambers in any camp in Germany or Austria.

NORBERT FREI: Orthodox German historian, lead editor of the "Commandant Orders."

WALTER POST, STEFAN SCHEIL: Prominent dissenting historians of WWII.

HENRY MORGENTHAU, LOUIS NIZER: Prominent American Jews in the 1940s, both developed plans ("Morgenthau Plan"; "What to Do With Germany") for the effective destruction of Germany as a viable European nation.

ERHARD MILCH: Half-Jewish German field marshal, responsible for development and production for the Luftwaffe.

THEODOR HERZL: German-Jewish founder of the modern Zionist movement, author of "The Jewish State."

HANS GRIMM: German author of mid-20th century; his 1954 book "Warum — Woher — aber Wohin?" collects many examples of admiring tributes to Hitler by English authors.

CHRISTOPHER CLARK: Australian historian whose recent history of the origins of WWI, "The Sleepwalkers," demolishes the notion of Germany's "sole guilt" for the war.

SEBASTIAN HAFFNER: Traitorous German author (see Weber, "Sebastian Haffner's 1942 Call for Mass Murder") who later became a "respectable" historian in post-war Germany.

VERSAILLES: The 1919 Treaty of Versailles, which placed "sole guilt" for the outbreak of WWI on Germany.

MEIR MARGALIT: Israeli historian and human rights activist, opposed to misuse of Holocaust narrative to justify Zionist intransigence. NPD: National Democratic Party of Germany (Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands).

FRIEDRICH SCHILLER: 18th-century German poet and dramatist, his "Wallenstein" tells the story of the Thirty Years War general Albrecht Wallenstein.

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU: Indian independence activist and associate of Ghandi; first Prime Minister of post-colonial India.

