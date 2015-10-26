By Stephanie Sledge & Jack Mullen, The Government Rag
"The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on." - Henry Ford. February 1921, the New York World
The increasing globalism of the 21st Century, driven on by Jewish supremacists, will continue to decrease the choices and freedoms of all people. Moreover, it will endanger the preservation of individual culture, traditions, values, religious beliefs and ethnic identities. The end result of globalism will be an enormous world government, one that will crush freedom and diversity as a steamroller would a flower. - David Duke, Jewish Supremacism
Over the past several years, America has seen a well thought out real-time hostile-takeover plan to destroy the nation using repetitive alleged murderous shootings and acts of terrorism to take our guns, our free speech, start a race war, and mind-control individuals into accepting slavery and committing cultural suicide.
This is a spell, so ugly, it can only be neutralized by the power the People of this nation invest into the First and Second Amendments. These Amendments are lifesaving, nation saving tools and Law to stand up against a criminal regime which has infiltrated our government infrastructure and is now working to achieve destabilization, destruction, and finally a total take-over of the United States of America. It is an invasion of an enemy and a real reason for American individuals to embrace the First and Second Amendment and use them for what as they were intended - as weapons to protect this nation against our enemies foreign and domestic.
The Bill of Rights was written to give every American a chance to live free in a section of the world where dreamers, creators, and free spirited warriors could breathe free of oppression and agony. The Founding Fathers did not leave us with warning signs for the troubling times ahead based on a possible vision of the future. They gave us the vision based on the real truth of a troubled past. The Founders wrote extensively about how Liberty could be lost and by what means the Constitution might be usurped. The Bill of rights serves as a written reminder of how the law of the land restricts the actions of the government, regardless of regulations, statutes and other legal fictions created to the contrary. The Bill of Rights provides weapons against an enemy that would critically weaken the people while unlawfully strengthening the government.
"Firearms stand next in importance of the Constitution itself.They are the American peoples liberty teeth and keystone under independence." General George Washington
FALSE FLAG SHOOTINGS AND TERRORISM
The criminals who have infiltrated our nation are working in several fashions to stun, disable, and even murder Americans while gutting the nation from the inside out. The enemy of Liberty has monopolized the mainstream media, taken control of educational platforms, implanted agents into government and powerful organizations, all of which work in the background to support the destruction of the European based organic American culture and sovereignty. During this process, new classes of people with victim status have been recognized and in dissimulative deference to these victims, we must change our way of life, and surrender our liberties.
The 2011 Tucson shooting was a prime example of a false flag shooting, which was planned nearly four years in advance. A young man, which all the evidence says was stalked and entrapped by the juvenile system, the FBI, school system, and used as a patsy to murder the 1994 Brady Bill judge (Judge John Roll) and out of the ruble rises a new victim crusader, Gabrielle Giffords, to agitate for changes in the definition of our Second Amendment - Responsible Gun Control.
The Sandy Hook shooting is another prime example of a treasonous act against the American People. A staged event primarily to prey upon the People using a gun, an alleged young psychopath, victims, and a stage to play out the storyline worked up to pass incredible gun laws and further disarm the nation. It was also a way to test mind control techniques on the nation using the infiltrated media platforms. In the aftermath of Sandy Hook, a legion of victims arose looking for restitution and agitating for responsible people to give up their rights to self-defense. If Sandy Hook had been a real shooting, (it was not), then all those children might be alive if responsible adults in the facility had been armed - but see that wouldnt support the agenda.
The Aurora movie theatre shooting was also another planned false-flag shooting, which included a patsy, the legal system, and in the aftermath caused new gun laws which mandated for us even more gun-free zones. James Holmes was also given truth serum as a way for the courts to decide whether he was considered sane or insane. Another form of torture and another HOAX shooting to determine how the court system can be manipulated.
There are three grand plots
, which have been identified to destroy this nation using the victim/hero scenario to confiscate firearms from the People and place them in the control of the government.
Remember, you are never too important to be hanged for treason and treason is the only crime defined in the Constitution.
Section 3.
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
Since 9/11/2001, the Bush Administration and the Obama Administration have worked repeatedly against the States to levy war against the People. Both administrations have offered the enemy aid and comfort both domestically and abroad. There are many witnesses to these crimes; crimes yet to be fully exposed, investigated and punishments administered.
The Boston Bombing, an act of treason against We the People , was a way to entrap an innocent man and use the system to change the laws to include the governments new definition of terrorism. A mind control plot against the nation to accept martial law and obey the orders of a militarized police force (as Boston was locked down for military training drills and made for TV theatrics). It became a hunting field in Boston to chase down two brothers who were set-up and used as patsies. One brother murdered, one brother convicted of the bombing crime now faces the death penalty. Behind the scenes, the criminals, their associations and organizations are working to allow the militarized police to take matters in their own hands and more often these so called active shooters are killed and there is no one to bring to justice before a jury of peers.
In most cases of false-flag shootings, the shooter ends up dead from being neutralized by military trained police officials or ends up an entrapped patsy who is used, abused, and tortured so criminals can utilize the court system to change laws to fit the agenda.
In the case of the 2011 Tucson shooting, Jared Lee Loughner was whisked away to a federal mental health prison in Springfield, MO and the legal result of his guilty plea was used as a way to bring into the court Washington vs Harper
, which now allows prisoners to be forcibly medicated; an act of torture.
Treasonous crimes, which include creating a standing army of militarized police placed in every community to spy on the People, indoctrinate them into participating in false flag shootings and bombings, become part of a brotherhood of evil, and help carry out an Agenda, which we shall describe, for total control. At the end we will ask is a REAL holocaust being prepared for America? (See Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom s book regarding the Jewish Holocaust, Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust Myth and Reality)
THE INFILTRATED STANDING ARMY OF POLICE THUGS
Is this still America? Why have Americans allowed operatives of a foreign occupying force to create a state of war in this nation? Why are we being assaulted with repeated Media Hyped and Promoted mass shooting events, with nearly all of them happening during or just days after a drill of the same kind of event at the same site as the event. Each of these media driven events end with shrill calls to DISARM AMERICANS.
After these events why is there no real investigations? The shooters are either conveniently killed or declared insane and whisked away to a mental ward where they can no longer even speak under the influence of their treatment.
INFILTRATED MEDIA & EDUCATION PLATFORMS
A nation under the power of an alien and destructive mass media is equally oppressed as one under the power of a foreign government . - David Duke, Jewish Supremacism
The only public investigation is done by the media's rubber stamp of the given "official" narrative (often a narrative so ridiculous it screams for exposure) and at the same time private investigations
of any kind are met with hostility or newly enacted laws to make such investigation a crime.
Why are there never any bodies shown or videos released after events like Sandy Hook? Because Sandy Hook and other events used in this psychological war against Americans are faked or created by the very same people calling for restriction of rights or the disarming of the people.
In the past there were real investigative journalist in the media. These journalists would actively launch real investigations into large publicly promoted crimes and report findings to the public. News reporting organizations used to be news relayers, presenting results of investigative journalists and intelligent editors searching for truth and providing a service to the citizen which William Burke once called, The 4th Estate. Now the news is largely fabricated in think tanks, the White House, CIA and the Pentagon
Today dedicated, real journalists, like Michael Hastings working to uncover the truth about the Benghazi murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, end up murdered by a car bomb.
Since 1950, ownership of Media in the United States has been consolidating, with small independently owned and managed radio and television, magazines, newspapers and publishing houses being consumed by the corporate giants. By 1983 there were primarily 50 corporations controlling the bulk of American media in all forms; by 2014 that number had dropped to just 6 mega-media houses.
Even more interesting is the lack of racial or religious diversity in mega-media corporations and Hollywood Studios ownership. This is significant in light of the fact Jewish/Zionist groups, organizations, and people
, are decidedly the largest agitators for more gun control in America. Scratch the surface even lightly in almost any state and you will find influential Jews leading the movement to restrict the right to bear arms
.
Investigating the leadership of the big 6 mega-media corporations we can see how tightly this industry is controlled by Jews:
It is well known and acknowledged by most, Hollywood is almost entirely controlled by Jewish owned studios and movie Industry. A recent article by the Jewish journalist Joel Stein was called, Is Hollywood Run by Jews? You Bet . Stein a former writer for the Los Angeles Times wrote:
I have never been so upset by a poll in my life. Only 22% of Americans now believe the movie and television industries are pretty much run by Jews, down from nearly 50% in 1964. The Anti-Defamation League, which released the poll results last month, sees in these numbers a victory against stereotyping. Actually, it just shows how dumb America has gotten. Jews totally run Hollywood. (Google: Jews boast of owning Hollywood)
David Duke writing in, Jewish Supremacism said,
Although Jews have breathtaking domination of the media and an effective system of monitoring and suppressing dissident thought, still their control is not monolithic. Groups like the ADL, however, will not be satisfied until Jewish control of the media becomes completely monolithic. They seek not only complete control of the mass media, but also to make it illegal for anyone to even dare to offer a contrary opinion in regard to their agenda. They have already succeeded in Canada and in many European nations toward that sinister end, and they are working hard to accomplish the same thing in America.
But Jews are approximately 2% of the total population of the United States, so shouldn't there be reasonable concern organic Christian and white Europeans (the majority of the US population) are not being properly served by an industry which affects every person in the country on a daily basis. An Industry run by a religious and perhaps ethnic group not representing the culture and race of the majority of the people.
Further, one might also be concerned that Jewish political interests, and their political action groups, and published agendas, favor dismantling the Constitution for the United States, while advocating gun control and lobbying for total disarmament despite the Second Amendment, the Law of the land, which clearly states the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Shall not be infringed.
People familiar with the Jewish led Bolshevik Revolution of Russia circa 1917 are also aware the Russian people were first disarmed before the Russian Holocaust began; this hollocaust resulted in forty to sixty million murders and loss of life.
Based on this evidence it may not be a coincidence the media has become one voice - one synchronized voice repeating the same message of disarming Americans over and over.
This message is an incantation, a spell, neutralizing self-preservation - demanding surrender and suicide.
To quote George Mason:
To disarm the people...s the most effectual way to enslave them. Or, in the words of intellectual Noah Webster: "Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.
" To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them " - George Washington[/url]
BANKERS OF BABYLON
"Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws." Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812), founder of the House of Rothschild.
It is also important to mention Jewish people are represented in powerful banks and in positions of power within central banking cartels in far greater numbers than their portion of the population. Widely considered the most powerful and the most evil bank on Earth, Goldman Sachs, the 'Vampire Squid', is a Jewish owned and controlled banking, financial products and investment enterprise. It's also public knowledge, Goldman Sachs has operatives implanted in government and banks around the world for purposes of serving Goldmans interests.
The Federal Reserve current chairman Janet Yellin is Jewish, as was Ben Bernanke, Allan Greenspan before him and a disproportionate number of positions in the member Federal Reserve Banks are Jewish. And interesting list of Jewish Bankers and Economists past and present is [ur=http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jewish-bankers-economists/]here[/url].
GUN CONTROL AND THE DAWN OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER
In the immediate aftermath of the alleged shootings at UCC in Oregon, Jewish owned magazine, US News and World Report, is out with an opinion article by Peter Finn entitled, If not now, When
The article starts out,
I am tired of politicians and pundits telling us after horrible gun tragedies that now is not the time to confront our "gun problem.[/url]
Finn is a little careless simply saying we have a gun problem, without, I guess, actually reading the statistics regarding falling gun violence with increasing gun ownership.
What's even worse than Finns insistence America has a gun problem is his next sentence: Many of us remember when John F. Kennedy was murdered with a mail-order rifle; Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by an easily-bought Remington .30-06 rifle; and Robert F. Kennedy was killed with a cheap handgun. That was a half century ago.
This is where we get tired. Tired of the same lies regurgitated, the words so hollow they must be hard to say again - but the system never stops. Its now common knowledge Lee Harvey Oswald was a patsy and had very little or nothing to do with shooting Kennedy and Coretta Scott King won a civil suit
in 1999 where the evidence was made clear: King was killed by a conspiracy involving the US Government (and collaborators),
The jury also affirmed overwhelming evidence that identified someone else, not James Earl Ray, as the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame . (ibid)
Finn, not surprisingly a Democratic political strategist and indoctrinator of minds as a an adjunct professor at George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management, is just one of the Chatty Cathy Dolls whose string is pulled every time there is any media promoted shooting in the United States. Finn thinks Americans still buy, without question, the impossible and often ridiculous narratives created by government think tanks and intelligence agency script writers after some false flag event.
" The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.... Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man. " - Thomas Jefferson, Commonplace Book
LETS NOT FORGET SUICIDES
From Wikipedia
According to the FBI, in 2012, there were 8,855 total firearm-related homicides in the US, with 6,371 of those attributed to handguns. [8] 61% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. are suicides.
But the biggest threat of suicide is Americans tiring of the struggle to keep their weapons and finally turning them over to heavily armed tyrants.
In this latest opportunity to promote Anti-Constitutional disarmament of America, Obama says, " laws not prayers are needed to stop violence
" and not passing gun control is tantamount to aiding mass murder.
But laws haven't stopped the gun violence in Obama's former residence, Chicago, and the tens of thousands of gun laws
already on the books have not stopped gun violence in Detroit or Oakland, CA, Flint Mi or anywhere where the War on Drugs is running hot or there have been Laws passed to ban guns.
So-called gun laws prevent American Citizens from protecting themselves -- creating a new class of defenseless and helpless citizens further beholden to their big brother government to act as a third party in the Citizens natural law contract, by birth, providing a right to life (defense): the natural law right to self-defense.
Where are the Press Conferences after mass shootings in DISARMED Chicago?
President Obama and writers like Finn and magazines such as, US News and World Report, are conspicuously quiet on the issue of every day gun violence in large Gun Free Zones in American cities like Chicago. Here are a few lines from an article published by Chicagos Channel 5 news
At least 14 people have been shot within 15 hours in Chicago as the citys recent spate of violence continued from the weekend into the work week.
Six people were killed in the shootings since mid-day Monday, including a pregnant woman and her mother, who were fatally shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood while coming home from an outing with family. The womans 11-month-old baby was also among three people wounded in the shooting.
Five other people were shot, three of them fatally, in a separate shooting early Tuesday morning at a barbecue in the citys Fuller Park neighborhood.
The shootings come after a violent weekend in Chicago that left four people dead and at least 52 others injured. The weekend marked the second weekend in a row where more than 50 people were shot.
In a rare instance of truth, President Obama announces in a Press Conference, after the alleged shooting in Oregon, "Gun violence in America is worse than Terrorism. In this case we agree since, except for terror created or instigated by the FBI
and other intelligence agencies, an American s odds of experiencing real organic terror is about 1 in 20 Million.
According to the article, What Is the REAL Risk from Terrorism
? You are 35,079 times more likely to die of heart disease than a terrorist attack and over 5000 times more likely to die of a medical mistake or 2245 times more likely to die from a financial crisis than terrorism. And, In the United States you have a yearly risk of 1 in 16,000 of dying by murder of all kinds, including guns.
But the real question is why is Obama talking about gun violence and not the 783,936 deaths per year thought to be caused by medical mistakes
? Or the 33,000+ deaths due to car accidents? What about the 395 people dying in car accidents during the Columbus Day holiday in the US? Where is the press conference? More importantly why is Obama not shedding tears over obesity in America?Wikipedia notes
that obesity is a contributing factor in 100,000 - 400,000 deaths in the United States per year.
What is the fixation with the approximately 10,000 deaths attributable to guns total and of those less than 300 per year using a rifle of any kind?
AND, NO ONE EVEN TALKS ABOUT WHAT PERCENTAGE OF AMERICAN GUN CRIME IS CAUSED BY THE INSANE WAR ON DRUGS
Jim Gierach, a former Chicago-area prosecutor, notes that 80 percent of homicides in Chicago are gang-related. And what's the business of gangs? Obviously, drugs," he told Campus Progress in an interview, "We can change drug policy. ... It's the way to reduce violence that's easy, the one that's obvious."
It's Black Markets 101, experts said: Drug prohibition breeds gun violence. A prohibited substance, especially an addictive one, can yield tremendous profits for organizations which can afford the many costs associated with smuggling. By definition, you can't get legal protections to sell an illegal product. And when high profits are at stake and the courts are out of the picture, justice is often administered through violence.
"Black market trading routes are somewhat equal-opportunity," said Trevor Burrus, a research fellow with the Cato Institute. "A black market route for drugs can become a black market route for guns. It's difficult to quantify, but unquestionably a huge factor.
Studies show that the black market for alcohol during Prohibition led to increased homicides --despite the fact that alcohol consumption, which is correlated with
murder, went down. Homicides dropped by about half not long after Prohibition's repeal, but thanks largely to the war on drugs, the late 20th century saw another spike in the murder rate .
Four decades and $1.5 trillion later, the United States war on drugs has not only failed to reduce illegal drug abuse, it has failed to ensure the safety of our major cities and our young people.
According to Narco News
The number of people murdered in the drug war inside the United States between 2006 and 2010 exceeds the US-troop death toll in the Iraq War since it was launched in 2003, according to a Narco News analysis of FBI crime statistics .
CRIMINALS HATE ARMED PREY
"One man with a gun can control 100 without one. Make mass searches and hold executions for found arms."" V. I. Lenin
President Marcos declared Martial Law by virtue of Proclamation No.1081 on Sept.21, 1972 and on the following day issued General Order No. 6 declaring that no person shall keep, possess or carry any firearms with penalties ranging up to death. The Philippines was under his dictatorship for the next 14 years.
Its very disturbing the government, supported by the rhetoric of Zionists Diane Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Charles Shumer, and other Jewish gun control agitators uses select opportunities to pitch their disarm innocent citizens shtick.
" After a shooting spree, they always want to take the guns away from the people who didn't do it. I sure as hell wouldn't want to live in a society where the only people allowed guns are the police and the military ." William S. Burroughs (1914-1997)
Recently Diane Feinstein posted comments about the Oregon Shooting in which she makes reference to the shooting at Newtown, a shooting that appears to be completely faked
something Feinstein would surely have to know. Feinstein says,
Roseburg today joined a growing fraternity of heartbroken cities. Students brutally murdered in Columbine, Newtown, Isla Vista and Blacksburg. Theatergoers shot to death in Aurora. Churchgoers killed in Charleston. And public servants gunned down in Tucson, Fort Hood and Washington.
The common element of each mass shootingaside from shattered families and communitiesis a mentally unstable individual with easy access to deadly weapons.
After each shooting, I ve been hopeful that Congress would act to close the gun show loophole, mandate universal background checks and remove high-capacity magazines and military-style assault weapons from our streets.
Barbara Boxer said:
"We cannot close our eyes to this epidemic of gun violence that is erupting in our schools, our workplaces, our movie theaters, our military bases and in our communities. How many more mass shootings must we endure before we take sensible action to address gun violence in this country?"
Boxers comments are lies, theres no epidemic of gun violence in America maybe an epidemic of State create false flag terrorism, but not gun violence. So what can be their motive?
Shumer standing beside his cousin, comedian Amy Shumer listened as Amy said,
We're here today to say enough is enough to mass shootings in our schools, our college campuses, our military bases and even in our movie theaters, Amy Schumer said, her cousin standing beside her. These shootings have got to stop. I don't know how else to say it.
Again, gun violence has been falling for years
in proportion to Americans becoming more heavily armed - except, of course, in gun-free zones like Chicago, and yet the drums beat after a media promoted shooting ; drums for making gun ownership more difficult or even illegal.
.
According to Gun Owners of America,
- * Law-abiding citizens use guns to defend themselves against criminals as many as 2.5 million times every year -- or about 6,850 times a day. This means that each year, firearms are used more than 80 times more often to protect the lives of honest citizens than to take lives .
- * As many as 200,000 women use a gun every year to defend themselves against sexual abuse .
- * Armed citizens kill more crooks than do the police. Citizens shoot and kill at least twice as many criminals as police do every year (1,527 to 606).[6] And readers of Newsweek learned that "only 2 percent of civilian shootings involved an innocent person mistakenly identified as a criminal. The 'error rate' for the police, however, was 11 percent, more than five times as high .
- * States which passed concealed carry laws reduced their murder rate by 8.5%, rapes by 5%, aggravated assaults by 7% and robbery by 3%; [10] and * If those states not having concealed carry laws had adopted such laws in 1992, then approximately 1,570 murders, 4,177 rapes, 60,000 aggravated assaults and over 11,000 robberies would have been avoided yearly .
And what about possible mass murders and school shootings stopped by citizens owning gun? There are many instances of this situation and no swat teams were required or cops costumed like soldiers, and in most cases, the hero did not kill the perpetrator, for example:
- * Pearl High School, Mississippi 10/1/1997 The incident began in the morning of October 1, 1997 when Luke Woodham fatally stabbed and bludgeoned his mother..
Woodham drove his mother's car to Pearl High School. Wearing a trench coat to hide his rifle when he entered the school, Woodham fatally shot Lydia Kaye Dew and Christina Menefee, his former girlfriend, then went on to wound seven others.
The school's assistant principal, Joel Myrick, retrieved a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from his truck and, spotting Woodham attempting to flee the parking lot after the shooting, shouted for him to stop. After Woodham's mother's car got stuck in the grass, Myrick ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and detained Woodham until police arrived at the scene.
- * Parker Middle School Dance shooting, Pennsylvania, 1998 Wurst showed up late to the dance, with his father's .25-caliber pistol in a holster belt under his jacket. He had previously left a suicide note under his pillow, and stated to investigators that he planned to go to the dance and kill only himself.
The shooting began on an outdoor patio, about 20 minutes before the dance was scheduled to end, around 9:40. He shot John Gillette after he asked Wurst to come inside. Before running out of ammunition, Wurst proceeded to enter Nick's Place, where the dance had been held, and subsequently fired and wounded Edrye Boraten, a teacher and two students, Jacob Tury and Justin Fletcher. The shooting ended when the owner of Nick's Place, James Strand, intervened and confronted Wurst with his shotgun, ordering him to drop his weapon and later holding him at bay for eleven minutes. Strand later got Wurst on the ground and searched him for weapons, finding a dinner fork in his sock.
These are just two examples but there are many and in these cases theres no Megan Kelly of Fox News looking distraught as she tries to hold back her fake outrage that Americans still want to own guns the media was silent.
Clearly an agenda is in the works to disarm all the people in the Western World . This agenda has already disarmed the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada. These nations, and the rest of the world, have restrictive procedures for obtaining a weapon: ownership of a firearm requires a State bequeathed license, a lengthy delay in obtaining firearms, and a sufficiently good reason must be provided before a gun can be purchased and then the gun is registered, and even then it is still up to the fiat of a bureaucrat to decide if you can possess a gun. Registration is the tool used to confiscate or remove your license to own a gun should the State deem it necessary.
A quick survey of rules and regulations and hurdles one must jump through to own a gun in most of the world can be found by searching for the word "MUST" in the Wikipedia article describing gun laws around the world
For example:
In Argentina : All prospective owners must first obtain a permit in person at a RENAR facility, which allows purchase and possession. The minimum age to apply is 21. Applicants must have a signed certificate from a medical professional that they are of sound mind and body, and provide detailed instructions of where the firearms will be kept and proof that a gun safe is owned (usually a store receipt will suffice). Lastly applicants must give a reason why they want the license
In Canada ; Users must possess a licence, called a "possession and acquisition licence (PAL)". A firearms safety course must be passed prior to applying for a PAL. Restricted: This includes handguns with barrel lengths greater than 4.1 inches (105mm), and long guns which do not meet the length requirements for non-restricted, and are not prohibited. These guns require ATTs, and as such can only be shot at ranges. These arms can be possessed with an RPAL, which is similar to the PAL course, but covers restricted weapons and the increased storage requirements. One must pass the CFSC as well as the RCFSC in order to obtain their RPAL. Examples in this class include all AR-15 variants.
In Australia : Firearm laws in Australia are enforced at a Federal (via customs controls) [citation needed] and State level (all other forms of control). Gun ownership is accessible to the civilian population, and owners must comply with 'genuine reasons' to obtain a Permit to Acquire from their State government. For rifles, genuine reasons focus on either hunting and/or sport/target shooting, and do not include personal protection. Handgun licenses are also available, and applied for separately. In New South Wales, and similarly in other states, firearm ownership is widely prohibited for convicted offenders or those with a history of mental illness. Gun licenses must be renewed either annually or every 5 years, and expire automatically if not renewed.
In England: The criteria required for the grant of a Firearm certificate are far more stringent. Alongside safe storage requirements and checks on previous convictions and medical records, the applicant must also demonstrated a Good reason for each firearm they wish to hold (Good reason may include hunting, pest control, collecting or target shooting). Police may restrict the type and amount of ammunition held, and where and how the firearms are used. [129] Historically, most certificates approved for handguns listed "self-defence" as a reason. Since just after the Second World War in mainland Britain, self-defence is not considered an acceptable "good reason" for firearm ownership (however use of a licensed firearm in self-defence is often justified provided that the victim can prove they used necessary and reasonable force).
In China: Gun ownership in the People's Republic of China is heavily regulated by law. Generally, private citizens are not allowed to possess guns and penalties for arms trafficking include death.
These criminally-insane rules and regulations violate natural law and human-persons right to life via the right to self-defense.
It is clear governments are deeply worried about people having the ability to protect themselves; in many cases against a criminal government. In the United States, gun related murder rates are low, but the right to self-defense and self-protection is still challenged relentlessly. In other countries having a gun for protection, or any use, is made very difficult or just not possible for a Law Abiding Citizen.
Its also clear the more a country's a political system resembles Communism, the more hostile the nation is to Citizens being able to protect themselves.
So what might be the reason for the Obsessive, Compulsive attempt to disarm Americans? We now know it is not about gun violence increasing and we know it is not about saving lives in gun-free zones. We also know government desperately wants your assault rifles (a cleverly created description/slogan describing the best weapon a citizen could have in case of war with enemies foreign or domestic .)
The most effective means of fighting crime in the United States is to outlaw the possession of any type of firearm by the civilian populace. Janet Reno, US Attorney General, addressing a 1991 B'nai B'rith gathering in Ft. Lauderdale
If I could have gotten 51 votes in the Senate of the United States for an outright ban, picking up every one of them; Mr. and Mrs. America, turn em all in, I would have done it. Diane Feinstein
We could make a very long list of why the criminals of the United States Federal Government and their accomplices and financiers are worried about Americans having the means to protect themselves.
When the Second Amendment Falls, the First Amendment Will Not Long Stand
Zionist and former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg created, in 2006, an organization called, Mayors Against Illegal Guns. Calling the guns they are against illegal guns is just a psychological word play, this group is against all guns.
This is why we mention in the opening paragraphs Americans need to use the most powerful tools given to us - the First and Second Amendments and then the best weapons technology has to offer.
According to the Washington Post, Bloomberg, and his gang of dubious Mayors have combined Mayors Against Illegal Guns with another misleadingly titled group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America , an agenda-only group created after the Sandy Hook Hoaxed Shootings
in 2013. The new mashup group is called Everytown for Gun Safety
, a cute non-aggressive sounding name , all these gun controllers like friendly, sensible, appealing names; this group is actually very aggressive, deceptive and quite dangerous to liberty. As it turns out though, Bloomberg and his group of mayors had trouble with their first organization because some of the member Mayors were noted criminals , according to World Net Daily
: While Michael Bloomberg has been campaigning to turn gun owners into criminals, Gottlieb said, the criminals in his own ranks were engaged in such activities as tax evasion , extortion, accepting bribes, child pornography, trademark counterfeiting and perjury. One was even convicted of assaulting a police officer.
The Issues with having criminals in charge of groups attempting to disarm the population should be clear to anyone. History is replete with repeated examples of pathologically narcissistic, often psychopathic or sociopathic dictators, and ruling Juntas, quickly collecting guns lest they be turned against them. To repeat all of these would take many pages, but one of the most egregious examples was done during the Red Revolution in former Czarist Russia:
The first Soviet gun controls were imposed during the Russian Civil War, as Czarists, Western troops, and national independence movements battled the central Red regime. Firearm registration was introduced on April 1, 1918. [13] On August 30, Fanny Kaplan supposedly wounded Lenin during an assassination attempt; the attempted assassination spurred a nationwide reign of terror. [14] In October 1918, the Council of People's Commissars (the government) ordered the surrender of all firearms, ammunition, and sabres. [15] As has been the case in almost every nation where firearms registration has been introduced, registration proved a prelude to confiscation. Exempt from the confiscation order, however, were members of the Communist Party. [16] A 1920 decree imposed a mandatory minimum penalty of six months in prison for (non-Communist) possession of a firearm, even where there was no criminal intent.
As most know, Lenin (1/4-Jewish) and Trotsky (Jewish) and later mass murderer Stalin were responsible for some of the most brutal torture and mass extermination campaigns ever endured by humanity. Russian Citizens were without the proper tools to stand against the murdering armed savages which confiscated guns and devoured their lives beginning circa 1917. Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand? Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
BUT IT CAN'T HAPPEN IN AMERICA
The Department of Home Land Security (DHS) was created in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America. But who were the attackers? Its easy to see now the attack on the World Trade Centers and Pentagon were clearly preplanned and orchestrated by internal members of the United States Federal government, intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, Navy and other strategically placed operatives. See this article and enclosed video: Drills, Props and Propaganda Predict Large Scale False Flag Events
After 9-11, FEMA, supported with the already created and ready-to-wear Patriot Act and the introduction of a new, Soviet sounding, agency, the Department of Homeland Security, became the muscle of a rapidly expanding militarized police state. And it was shortly thereafter, Americans starting hearing about new positions of power being created in the White House, political appointees called czars, with Obama creating the most Soviet sounding czars with little fiefdoms of power, including the Special Advisor Czar, Jewish Valerie Jarrett
whom is so close that Obama has acknowledged he runs every decision by her
.
It was not very long before, DHS, began to expose its thinly concealed sinister agenda with the purchase of 1.6 billion rounds of ammunition ,
much of which was hollow point. The Home Land must be very insecure.
WHAT YOU TRAIN IS WHAT YOU DO
One of the first acts of the re-outfitted Federal Emergency Management Agency involved the cleanup and control of events in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it was during the botched FEMA response to Katrina when Americans got see some of the real reason the Federal Government had troops on the ground in New Orleans: Gun Confiscation. As reported in an article
from the dailycaller.com
:
In a September 8, 2005 article, the New York Times described the scene, stating, Local police officers began confiscating weapons from civilians in preparation for a forced evacuation of the last holdouts still living here Police officers and federal law enforcement agents scoured the city carrying assault rifles seeking residents who have holed up to avoid forcible eviction.
As reported by the Washington Post, New Orleans Superintendent P. Edwin Compass made clear, No one will be able to be armed, and, Guns will be taken. Only law enforcement will be allowed to have guns. At the time, NRA Executive Vice-President Wayne LaPierre noted the nature of the seizures, stating, In many cases, it was from their homes at gunpoint. There were no receipts given or anything else at a time when there was no 911 response and these citizens were out there on their own protecting their families.
Fast forward to 2008 and 7 months into the election of Barrack Obama, we hear what might be called early Red Rhetoric -
"We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.
We cannot rely on the worlds most powerful military to achieve our national security objectives, really?
It was earlier this year, after the Freddie Gray shooting in Baltimore, Black Activist Al Sharpton said
:
We need the Justice Department to step in and take over policing in this country. In the 20th century, they had to fight states rights to get the right to vote. We re going to have to fight states rights in terms of closing down police cases. Police must be held accountable.
Most of us know the United States Justice department is not the group we want policing our country. Noting incidents like the murders at Waco, the Oklahoma City Bombing, the shootings at Ruby Ridge and the Fast and Furious racket to run guns to Mexican drug Cartels and other corruption, all having connections to the Justice department, we believe the Constitutional system as created by the founders is a better way to go.
DHS orders: No Hesitation Shooting Targets . In 2013 it was learned law enforcement and DHS had ordered practice targets
for use in training no-hesitation shooting scenarios which featured pictures of white pregnant women, white children, and old white men and women.
The Boston Bombing also featured a gun confiscation and home invasion training event. The Boston Bombing (BB) event was another government created, supported and orchestrated, trauma based false flag terror attack on Americans. An excellent discussion of the intricacies, intrigue and players in BB event can be found here
.
For our purposes of discussion lets look at just the events after the bombing which according to Ron Paul
went far beyond the Constitution:
- * The Boston bombing provided the opportunity for the government to turn what should have been a police investigation into a military-style occupation of an American city,
- * This unprecedented move should frighten us as much or more than the attack itself.
- * It was like a military coup in a far off banana republic,
- * Force lockdown of a city. Militarized police riding tanks in the streets. Door-to-door armed searches without warrant. Families thrown out of their homes at gunpoint to be searched without probable cause. Businesses forced to close. Transport shut down.
It was learned after the large area city-lockdown, police were entering homes, forcing occupants out and searching for guns. This was a test run, of Martial Law and door to door gun confiscation. This comment
was posted on Facebook about the Boston area martial law takeover of the city: Then the next day, we weren t allowed out at all not even to get some coffee. Men dressed in black gear paraded through the streets with weapons. In Watertown, they were confiscating guns from residents. This they don t tell you on the news. I understand that perhaps the suspect may be tempted to fish for weapons, but what about the people that may need to protect themselves from the suspect or the government?
MASS MIGRATIONS INTO ANOTHER NATION IS WAR
Multiculturalism is a tool of the enemy, it is a lie and deception and its true goal is to reduce cultures and races to just one; a monoculture. Under the guise of the multiculturalist mantra and Diversity is our Strength slogans and mindless bromides, Americans have been convinced it's morally advanced and spiritually enlightened to welcome unknown people of mixed cultures, by the hundreds of thousands, into the United States. This is promoted as humanitarian. A letter to President Obama from the mayors of 18 US cities explains how anxious these dutiful Cultural Marxists are to bring disrupters to their city, literally begging refugees be sent to their city
because, after all, diversity makes us stronger:
We commend your decision to open America s doors to at least 10,000 Syrian refugees displaced by civil war, and applaud your commitment to increase the overall number of refugees the U.S. will resettle over the course of the next two years. This announcement is a vital initial step to honoring America s commitment to support those fleeing oppression. As the mayors of cities across the country, we see first-hand the myriad ways in which immigrants and refugees make our communities stronger economically, socially and culturally. We will welcome the Syrian families to make homes and new lives in our cities. Indeed, we are writing to say that we stand ready to work with your Administration to do much more and to urge you to increase still further the number of Syrian refugees the United States will accept for resettlement.
The surge of humanity fleeing war and famine is the largest refugee crisis since World War II. The United States is in a position to lead a global narrative of inclusion and support. This is a challenge we can meet, and the undersigned mayors stand ready to help you meet it.
Our cities have been transformed by the skills and the spirit of those who come to us from around the world. The drive and enterprise of immigrants and refugees have helped build our economies, enliven our arts and culture, and enrich our neighborhoods.
We have taken in refugees, and will help make room for thousands more. This is because the United States has developed a robust screening and background check that assures us that we know who we are welcoming into this country. With national security systems in place, we stand ready to support the Administration in increasing the numbers of refugees we can accept. []
The operation of taking in migrants and refugees, mostly male of fighting age, is a disastrously bad idea. It's Asymmetric Warfare
and is inviting a Trojan Horse filled with enemy soldiers into the country. History has shown civilization fall when homogenous races are faced with multicultural masses at the gates. This is why borders evolved and people self-segregated. There can be no doubt the refugees, now flooding formerly white European nations, have been deliberately set loose as warriors attacking a nation with some nations, like Sweden, being hit the hardest first. This an attack on white people specifically, because it is a way to blend away the white race while creating an environment of culture clash, simultaneously burdening the welfare and health care systems and drive down wages resulting in a lowered standard of living for the indigenous population. With the influx of migrants and refugees, countries like Sweden have also now become the rape capital of Europe
, with rates of rapes of white women at levels never seen before. Some areas in Sweden are so violent they are called No Go Zones where even police and firefighters will not enter for fear of their lives.
Behind multiculturalism and diversity programming, we again find Jews. In an article in The Occidental Observer (TOO) called, Jews, Multiculturalism, and the War on Free Speech: A TOO Case File -
author Andrew Joyce, PhD says,
One of the most important functions that TOO has played in recent years has been to catalogue Jewish efforts to promote multiculturalism and muzzle with extremely repressive legal measures any speech critical of multiculturalism and the Jewish role in relentlessly pushing it. At the beginning of this year, Brenton Sanderson offered stunning further insight into the Jewish war on White Australia, remarking that in addition to opening the floodgates to mass non-White immigration, a key part of this Jewish campaign to radically reengineer Australian society in their own interests has been to shut down speech critical of this immigration and multiculturalism and particularly of the role of Jews in foisting these disastrous policies on a resentful White Australian population.
Additionally, American Jewish actor Barbara Spectre, now living in Sweden, had this to say about Jewish efforts to destroy the heritage and indigenous races and cultures of Europe via Multiculturalism
"I think there's a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural, and I think we're gonna be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies that they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the center of that. It's a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode, and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role, and without that transformation, Europe will not survive."
Invasion forces are being deliberately sent to the USA for a variety of reasons including causing trouble leading to elevations in crime and forcing Americans to defend themselves, as Swedish people cannot, which WILL then be used to supercharge efforts to disarm US citizens. Additionally, culturally unaware immigrants will vote for people and programs promising to transfer wealth, stolen from the indigenous peoples, to the immigrants. Inflowing migrants have no interest in becoming American, but will work destructively and diligently to make America like their original home nation.
The Jewish Media/Education system has, over the course of several generations, taught Americans the idea all people are equal and race means nothing; races of people are interchangeable and fungible. This is a fantastic lie and violates the directly observable evidence of our senses. Its even more obvious Jews understand races are different and distinct, since in Israel, Jews are not permitted to marry non-Jews and Israel proclaims it is a Jewish state with Jewish only immigration laws and very observable borders with armed soldiers at the gates.
According to David Duke speaking in Jewish Supremacism: Israel is not a multicultural nation. It is unashamedly a Jewish state devoted exclusively to the interests, heritage and religion of the Jewish people. A nation with a sizable Palestinian minority, it is certainly the most rigidly segregated society in the world. Separate schools exist for Jews and Arabs, separate apartment complexes, separate neighborhoods and separate settlements. Many policies adversely affect Palestinians as compared to Jews. For instance Palestinians are forbidden to join regular units of the military. A former member of Israels Supreme Court, Haim Cohen, describe the system that applies to Jews and Palestinians in Israel as similar to the Nuremberg laws of Nazi Germany.
COMMUNISM'S WELL CONNECTED COMMANDER IN CHIEF
Finally, there is this story from the past, yet it is still relevant today since President Obama is deeply connected to Communists which contemplated a Red Terror in the USA.
Larry Grathwohl, a former FBI informant undercover agent reported in the 1970s he was working undercover inside a real domestic terrorist organization in America called the Weather Underground. The Weather Underground, also called the Weathermen, were led by two future Barack Obama friends and associates, communist Bernardine Dohrn (Jewish) and William Bill Ayers (it is widely believed that Bill Ayers ghost wrote Obamas book Dreams From My Father
.)
Dohrn was arrested numerous times and, in 1970, a Federal Grand Jury indicted twelve members of the Weatherman group on conspiracy charges in violation of anti-riot acts including Dohrn. A district Attorney, Richard Elrod was paralyzed for life in a Weathermen caused riot in Chicago in 1969. Ayers and Dohrn were involved in worse things than just starting riots. According to Wikipedia
:
Ayers and Dohrn were involved in the bombings of New York City Police Department headquarters in 1970, the United States Capitol building in 1971, and the Pentagon in 1972, as he noted in his 2001 book, Fugitive Days. Ayers writes:
Although the bomb that rocked the Pentagon was itsy-bitsyweighing close to two poundsit caused 'tens of thousands of dollars' of damage. The operation cost under $500, and no one was killed or even hurt. [19]
After the bombing Ayers became a fugitive. During this time Ayers and fellow member Bernardine Dohrn married, and the two remained fugitives together, changing identities, jobs and locations.[/url]
Ayers and Dohrn were both Communist revolutionaries, similar to the revolutionaries (mass murderers) who wiped out Czarist Russia; ultimately responsible for 40-60 million deaths in Russia beginning in 1917 in the Bolshevik Red Revolution. According to Dohrn:
We are building a communist organization to be part of the forces which build a revolutionary communist party to lead the working class to seize power and build socialism. [...] We must further the study of Marxism-Leninism within the WUO [Weather Underground Organization]. The struggle for Marxism-Leninism is the most significant development in our recent history. [...] We discovered thru our own experiences what revolutionaries all over the world have found that Marxism-Leninism is the science of revolution, the revolutionary ideology of the working class, our guide to the struggle
It is important to note that it was In 1995 Ayers and Dohrn hosted the famous party at their house for Obama when he announced his candidacy for the Illinois state senate . Google: They re All in This Together, American Spectator)
It was Larry Grathwohl who witnessed the most important and predictive portion of the ambitions and goals of the Weather Underground, a machinating Communist organization in America, according to Grathwohl (Google)
Grathwohl explains the Weathermen actually believed they would be successful in overthrowing the U.S. government and, with the help of the Cubans, Chinese, Russians, and North Vietnamese, they would occupy America. Americans would have to be "re-educated" in camps, similar to what the communists did in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and other countries they had taken over. Here is one of the chilling revelations Larry Grathwohl made in the film: I asked, "Well what is going to happen to those people we can't reeducate, that are diehard capitalists?" And the reply was that they'd have to be eliminated.
And when I pursued this further, they estimated they would have to eliminate 25 million people in these reeducation centers.
And when I say "eliminate," I mean kill. Twenty-five million people . [Emphasis added]
William Ayers is the son wealthy business man Thomas G. Ayers, a powerful and connected American elite who was President and CEO of Commonwealth Edison 1964-1980. Thomas Ayers also held many other positions including chairman of the Board of Trustees of Northwestern University, the Bank Street College of Education in New York City, the Chicago Association of Commerce and Industry and more. Bill Ayers was not treated like a run-of-the-mill terrorist, his family connections might provide the answer as to why.
THE FINAL NAIL: FINANCIAL COLLAPSE
The financial system in the United States was mortally wounded when the Federal Reserve Act was signed into law by American President Woodrow Wilson on December 23rd, 1913. The Federal Reserve Act brought into existence something cal