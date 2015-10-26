Quote

"The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on." - Henry Ford. February 1921, the New York World

FALSE FLAG SHOOTINGS AND TERRORISM

Quote

Section 3.



Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.

THE INFILTRATED STANDING ARMY OF POLICE THUGS

INFILTRATED MEDIA & EDUCATION PLATFORMS

Quote

A nation under the power of an alien and destructive mass media is equally oppressed as one under the power of a foreign government . - David Duke, Jewish Supremacism

Quote

I have never been so upset by a poll in my life. Only 22% of Americans now believe the movie and television industries are pretty much run by Jews, down from nearly 50% in 1964. The Anti-Defamation League, which released the poll results last month, sees in these numbers a victory against stereotyping. Actually, it just shows how dumb America has gotten. Jews totally run Hollywood. (Google: Jews boast of owning Hollywood)



Quote

Although Jews have breathtaking domination of the media and an effective system of monitoring and suppressing dissident thought, still their control is not monolithic. Groups like the ADL, however, will not be satisfied until Jewish control of the media becomes completely monolithic. They seek not only complete control of the mass media, but also to make it illegal for anyone to even dare to offer a contrary opinion in regard to their agenda. They have already succeeded in Canada and in many European nations toward that sinister end, and they are working hard to accomplish the same thing in America.

Quote

To disarm the people...s the most effectual way to enslave them. Or, in the words of intellectual Noah Webster: "Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.



" To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them " - George Washington[/url]

BANKERS OF BABYLON

Quote

"Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws." Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812), founder of the House of Rothschild.

GUN CONTROL AND THE DAWN OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Quote

I am tired of politicians and pundits telling us after horrible gun tragedies that now is not the time to confront our "gun problem.[/url]

Quote

" The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.... Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man. " - Thomas Jefferson, Commonplace Book

LETS NOT FORGET SUICIDES

Quote

According to the FBI, in 2012, there were 8,855 total firearm-related homicides in the US, with 6,371 of those attributed to handguns. [8] 61% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. are suicides.

Where are the Press Conferences after mass shootings in DISARMED Chicago?

CRIMINALS HATE ARMED PREY

Quote

"One man with a gun can control 100 without one. Make mass searches and hold executions for found arms."" V. I. Lenin

Quote

" After a shooting spree, they always want to take the guns away from the people who didn't do it. I sure as hell wouldn't want to live in a society where the only people allowed guns are the police and the military ." William S. Burroughs (1914-1997)

Quote

Roseburg today joined a growing fraternity of heartbroken cities. Students brutally murdered in Columbine, Newtown, Isla Vista and Blacksburg. Theatergoers shot to death in Aurora. Churchgoers killed in Charleston. And public servants gunned down in Tucson, Fort Hood and Washington.



The common element of each mass shootingaside from shattered families and communitiesis a mentally unstable individual with easy access to deadly weapons.



After each shooting, I ve been hopeful that Congress would act to close the gun show loophole, mandate universal background checks and remove high-capacity magazines and military-style assault weapons from our streets.



Quote

"We cannot close our eyes to this epidemic of gun violence that is erupting in our schools, our workplaces, our movie theaters, our military bases and in our communities. How many more mass shootings must we endure before we take sensible action to address gun violence in this country?"



Quote

We're here today to say enough is enough to mass shootings in our schools, our college campuses, our military bases and even in our movie theaters, Amy Schumer said, her cousin standing beside her. These shootings have got to stop. I don't know how else to say it.

* Law-abiding citizens use guns to defend themselves against criminals as many as 2.5 million times every year -- or about 6,850 times a day. This means that each year, firearms are used more than 80 times more often to protect the lives of honest citizens than to take lives .

* As many as 200,000 women use a gun every year to defend themselves against sexual abuse .

* Armed citizens kill more crooks than do the police. Citizens shoot and kill at least twice as many criminals as police do every year (1,527 to 606).[6] And readers of Newsweek learned that "only 2 percent of civilian shootings involved an innocent person mistakenly identified as a criminal. The 'error rate' for the police, however, was 11 percent, more than five times as high .

* States which passed concealed carry laws reduced their murder rate by 8.5%, rapes by 5%, aggravated assaults by 7% and robbery by 3%; [10] and * If those states not having concealed carry laws had adopted such laws in 1992, then approximately 1,570 murders, 4,177 rapes, 60,000 aggravated assaults and over 11,000 robberies would have been avoided yearly .

* Pearl High School, Mississippi 10/1/1997 The incident began in the morning of October 1, 1997 when Luke Woodham fatally stabbed and bludgeoned his mother..



Woodham drove his mother's car to Pearl High School. Wearing a trench coat to hide his rifle when he entered the school, Woodham fatally shot Lydia Kaye Dew and Christina Menefee, his former girlfriend, then went on to wound seven others.



The school's assistant principal, Joel Myrick, retrieved a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from his truck and, spotting Woodham attempting to flee the parking lot after the shooting, shouted for him to stop. After Woodham's mother's car got stuck in the grass, Myrick ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and detained Woodham until police arrived at the scene.

Woodham drove his mother's car to Pearl High School. Wearing a trench coat to hide his rifle when he entered the school, Woodham fatally shot Lydia Kaye Dew and Christina Menefee, his former girlfriend, then went on to wound seven others. The school's assistant principal, Joel Myrick, retrieved a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from his truck and, spotting Woodham attempting to flee the parking lot after the shooting, shouted for him to stop. After Woodham's mother's car got stuck in the grass, Myrick ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and detained Woodham until police arrived at the scene. * Parker Middle School Dance shooting, Pennsylvania, 1998 Wurst showed up late to the dance, with his father's .25-caliber pistol in a holster belt under his jacket. He had previously left a suicide note under his pillow, and stated to investigators that he planned to go to the dance and kill only himself.



The shooting began on an outdoor patio, about 20 minutes before the dance was scheduled to end, around 9:40. He shot John Gillette after he asked Wurst to come inside. Before running out of ammunition, Wurst proceeded to enter Nick's Place, where the dance had been held, and subsequently fired and wounded Edrye Boraten, a teacher and two students, Jacob Tury and Justin Fletcher. The shooting ended when the owner of Nick's Place, James Strand, intervened and confronted Wurst with his shotgun, ordering him to drop his weapon and later holding him at bay for eleven minutes. Strand later got Wurst on the ground and searched him for weapons, finding a dinner fork in his sock.

Quote

The first Soviet gun controls were imposed during the Russian Civil War, as Czarists, Western troops, and national independence movements battled the central Red regime. Firearm registration was introduced on April 1, 1918. [13] On August 30, Fanny Kaplan supposedly wounded Lenin during an assassination attempt; the attempted assassination spurred a nationwide reign of terror. [14] In October 1918, the Council of People's Commissars (the government) ordered the surrender of all firearms, ammunition, and sabres. [15] As has been the case in almost every nation where firearms registration has been introduced, registration proved a prelude to confiscation. Exempt from the confiscation order, however, were members of the Communist Party. [16] A 1920 decree imposed a mandatory minimum penalty of six months in prison for (non-Communist) possession of a firearm, even where there was no criminal intent.

BUT IT CAN'T HAPPEN IN AMERICA

WHAT YOU TRAIN IS WHAT YOU DO

Quote

In a September 8, 2005 article, the New York Times described the scene, stating, Local police officers began confiscating weapons from civilians in preparation for a forced evacuation of the last holdouts still living here Police officers and federal law enforcement agents scoured the city carrying assault rifles seeking residents who have holed up to avoid forcible eviction.



As reported by the Washington Post, New Orleans Superintendent P. Edwin Compass made clear, No one will be able to be armed, and, Guns will be taken. Only law enforcement will be allowed to have guns. At the time, NRA Executive Vice-President Wayne LaPierre noted the nature of the seizures, stating, In many cases, it was from their homes at gunpoint. There were no receipts given or anything else at a time when there was no 911 response and these citizens were out there on their own protecting their families.

Quote

"We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.

Quote

We need the Justice Department to step in and take over policing in this country. In the 20th century, they had to fight states rights to get the right to vote. We re going to have to fight states rights in terms of closing down police cases. Police must be held accountable.

* The Boston bombing provided the opportunity for the government to turn what should have been a police investigation into a military-style occupation of an American city,

* This unprecedented move should frighten us as much or more than the attack itself.

* It was like a military coup in a far off banana republic,

* Force lockdown of a city. Militarized police riding tanks in the streets. Door-to-door armed searches without warrant. Families thrown out of their homes at gunpoint to be searched without probable cause. Businesses forced to close. Transport shut down.

MASS MIGRATIONS INTO ANOTHER NATION IS WAR

Quote

We commend your decision to open America s doors to at least 10,000 Syrian refugees displaced by civil war, and applaud your commitment to increase the overall number of refugees the U.S. will resettle over the course of the next two years. This announcement is a vital initial step to honoring America s commitment to support those fleeing oppression. As the mayors of cities across the country, we see first-hand the myriad ways in which immigrants and refugees make our communities stronger economically, socially and culturally. We will welcome the Syrian families to make homes and new lives in our cities. Indeed, we are writing to say that we stand ready to work with your Administration to do much more and to urge you to increase still further the number of Syrian refugees the United States will accept for resettlement.



The surge of humanity fleeing war and famine is the largest refugee crisis since World War II. The United States is in a position to lead a global narrative of inclusion and support. This is a challenge we can meet, and the undersigned mayors stand ready to help you meet it.



Our cities have been transformed by the skills and the spirit of those who come to us from around the world. The drive and enterprise of immigrants and refugees have helped build our economies, enliven our arts and culture, and enrich our neighborhoods.



We have taken in refugees, and will help make room for thousands more. This is because the United States has developed a robust screening and background check that assures us that we know who we are welcoming into this country. With national security systems in place, we stand ready to support the Administration in increasing the numbers of refugees we can accept. []

Quote

One of the most important functions that TOO has played in recent years has been to catalogue Jewish efforts to promote multiculturalism and muzzle with extremely repressive legal measures any speech critical of multiculturalism and the Jewish role in relentlessly pushing it. At the beginning of this year, Brenton Sanderson offered stunning further insight into the Jewish war on White Australia, remarking that in addition to opening the floodgates to mass non-White immigration, a key part of this Jewish campaign to radically reengineer Australian society in their own interests has been to shut down speech critical of this immigration and multiculturalism and particularly of the role of Jews in foisting these disastrous policies on a resentful White Australian population.

Quote

"I think there's a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural, and I think we're gonna be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies that they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the center of that. It's a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode, and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role, and without that transformation, Europe will not survive."

COMMUNISM'S WELL CONNECTED COMMANDER IN CHIEF

Quote

Ayers and Dohrn were involved in the bombings of New York City Police Department headquarters in 1970, the United States Capitol building in 1971, and the Pentagon in 1972, as he noted in his 2001 book, Fugitive Days. Ayers writes:



Although the bomb that rocked the Pentagon was itsy-bitsyweighing close to two poundsit caused 'tens of thousands of dollars' of damage. The operation cost under $500, and no one was killed or even hurt. [19]



After the bombing Ayers became a fugitive. During this time Ayers and fellow member Bernardine Dohrn married, and the two remained fugitives together, changing identities, jobs and locations.[/url]

Quote

We are building a communist organization to be part of the forces which build a revolutionary communist party to lead the working class to seize power and build socialism. [...] We must further the study of Marxism-Leninism within the WUO [Weather Underground Organization]. The struggle for Marxism-Leninism is the most significant development in our recent history. [...] We discovered thru our own experiences what revolutionaries all over the world have found that Marxism-Leninism is the science of revolution, the revolutionary ideology of the working class, our guide to the struggle



It is important to note that it was In 1995 Ayers and Dohrn hosted the famous party at their house for Obama when he announced his candidacy for the Illinois state senate . Google: They re All in This Together, American Spectator)

Quote

Grathwohl explains the Weathermen actually believed they would be successful in overthrowing the U.S. government and, with the help of the Cubans, Chinese, Russians, and North Vietnamese, they would occupy America. Americans would have to be "re-educated" in camps, similar to what the communists did in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and other countries they had taken over. Here is one of the chilling revelations Larry Grathwohl made in the film: I asked, "Well what is going to happen to those people we can't reeducate, that are diehard capitalists?" And the reply was that they'd have to be eliminated.



And when I pursued this further, they estimated they would have to eliminate 25 million people in these reeducation centers.



And when I say "eliminate," I mean kill. Twenty-five million people . [Emphasis added]

THE FINAL NAIL: FINANCIAL COLLAPSE