Additional news + open linesjoins The Power Hour to discuss the upcoming election and the political players. Michael Rivero is the webmaster of whatreallyhappened.com and host of the What Really Happened radio show.Website: http://whatreallyhappened.com Author and investigative journalistjoins The Power Hour to discuss a recent bombing attack in Turkey. Richard will also educate us on the workings of Gladio, the secret state-sponsored terror network operating in Europe by the CIA and MI6 through NATO.Blog: http://progressivepress.com/blogs/richard-cottrell , prolific researcher and economic journalist with detailed analyst of the New World Order continuing processes joins today to discuss Russia's involvement in Syria.Leading vaccine rights attorney,, joins The Power Hour to share information about a Florida case that he is involved in with possible national implications. Alan is doing a fundraiser for his case and needs your support!Over the years Alan has helped clients secure vaccine exemptions in a wide variety of settings, including schools (public, private, home and military), colleges, the military (members, families, civilian contractors), immigration (including foreign adoption), healthcare and other employees, and parents in vaccine custody disputes.will share some great tips about food preservation that everyone can do - inexpensively too! The Food PANtrie is a must for everyone, especially those who may be preparing for an uncertain future. You can even grow sprouts too!, as a former high-level Mason, reveals secrets of the pagan holiday of Halloween. Bill will discuss his DVD "Halloween Unmasking Hell Night". This timely DVD asks the question: Is Halloween just a night of fun and fantasy or do actual ritual murders take place? Bill Schnoebelen is an internationally recognized speaker, author and minister. He has been studying religion and spirituality in one form or another all of his life, and is an ordained minister. Additionally, he has been a careful student of the UFO phenomenon since the late 1960's., president of Wisdom Natural Brands, parent company of stevia brand SweetLeaf, joins The Power Hour to discuss the healing power of nature's natural herbal sweetener, Stevia, along with the many benefits of Wisdom of the Ancients herbal teas.Additional news + open lineswill join Joyce and Josh today to discuss his newly released book “Days of Chaos” and DVD “Watchers 9”Website: http://www.lamarzulli.net 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370