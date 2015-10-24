We present Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. The bill of fare includes an extended discussion with Gene about pop culture, with an emphasis on the new TV season in the U.S. and superhero TV shows, based on comic book characters. The discussion turns to the forthcoming Apple TV, and the lack of support for 4K. We move on to the prospects for an Apple Car, Tesla’s quality control issues, and car technology.



You’ll also hear from columnist Rob Pegoraro, of USA Today and Yahoo Tech. He’ll talk about the quality issues of iOS 9 and OS X El Capitan, and the discussion will also move to his concerns about his concerns about the features in Photos for OS X, 4K TV prospects, the hope for more models HDR color, and, again, the lack of 4K support in the new Apple TV. Could Apple manage such an upgrade through software? We’ll also cover the prospects for an Apple Car, and Tesla’s quality issues that resulted in the loss of a Recommended rating from Consumer Reports magazine. Such problems included the hardware, such as rattles and squeaks, and the software.