Gene and Chris present an update on “traditional” UFO research with the “dean” of UFO researchers, Stanton T. Friedman, a long-time UFO investigator and a nuclear physicist. Friedman is one of the key researchers into the Roswell crash and other events over the years, and has posited a strong case that the phenomenon is the result of extraterrestrials visiting Earth. His recent books include “Flying Saucers and Science” (2008) and “Science Was Wrong,” (2010) co-authored with Kathleen Marden. He also wrote the foreword to “How to Talk to An Alien,” from Nancy du Tertre. And, yes, he will be responding to questions about alien abductions.