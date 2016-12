Writer/directorjoins to discuss the secret mysteries of America’s beginnings.Vol IV- The Hidden Faith of the Founding Fatherswill educate on common kitchen spices, especially oregano, and their healing powers for the common cold or flu, along with being beneficial for your emergency medicine chest and gateway to wellness!from Dollar DVD Project Liberty joins to discuss the project and what is available at the Liberty Library.will be joining to share a very exciting new way to save gold with KaratBars. Jim has been in the financial services industry since 1980 and has been a precious metals advocate for 25 years.joins The Power Hour to discuss parasite cleansing and how your body can benefit from a Harmful Organisms Cleanse. This kit is highly recommended and contains everything you need to cleanse your body of harmful, invading organisms and replace them with healthy, beneficial probiotics!To order the Harmful Organisms Cleanse, call The Power Mall at 877-817-9829Authorwill discuss immunity support with Medicinal Mushrooms plus a special Power Hour book offer. Beth has been a science writer specializing in health and nutrition since 1988 and has written many health-related books. Dr. Beth does Biblical-based nutrition and wellness counseling in the Twin Cities area and also online at http://www.recipesforlifewithdrbeth.com . She speaks on Biblical nutrition, health and Divine healing locally and nationwide.Keeping kids healthy is what drives Board Certified Pediatrician DR. ERIC RYDLAND and is why he has developed products to help our kids get well and stay well. KidsWellness Products are formulated with kids in mind so parents don't have to fight to get them to take it - they taste great! Get away from using over-the-counter and prescription medications that may be harmful and use natural, herbal formulas instead!is a broad-spectrum activist/artist who, literally and figuratively, wears many hats. Today she will be discussing one of the biggest frauds know as the CAFR scam.TO BE ANNOUNCED!!!1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370