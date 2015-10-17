« previous next »
JB from Missouri

Blessings and much peace my relatives,
I have recently discovered that the domain master for 4cdus.com has traveled home to be with our Father, rest his soul. My thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and families of our brother of the Way.
With the loss of access controls to that domain, the good people of Colorado are constructing another site to share the calls and informations as they come into existence. One is www.theamericans.us and another just came to my inbox and can be found at http://green-island-project.net/uscj/website/

The applied commercial lien against the ABA/IBA corporations can be found there. Its application is available to anyone with the ability to understand the contents of the document and how to apply the force it carries.
Remember that any application of force carries with it the responsibility, and accountability, for the results of its application! Something that usually falls upon deaf ears in our local, state and national leadership.

In the essence of a loving brother, Johnny  B


We are building communities of informed leaders in an attempt to regain our position as one of the Lights of the world.

Johnny B, what are these sites about? Are they just "patriot mythology" in that, while the info may be accurate, are little more than exercises in impotent frustration? Is this the courtroom equivalent of the proverbial pot-bellied old men cavorting with canteens and carbines? Is there some sort of goal? What is ABA/IBA? I'm serious; not poking fun or dismissing.

Blessings conscious one,
 This is information coming from the 'boots-on-the-ground' resisting the corruption of our honorable institutions that currently occupied by criminals that have little to do with honor and are more focused on raping the public Trusts the people have created to function as government, which is only mind-control in its purest form, just look at our public schools and organized churches.
 Quite a number of these good people stood at Bundy's ranch and are fighting the BLM/EPA/DOJ latest attempted grab of the mines at the headwaters of the Los Animas river. An even larger number are in the offices of their public officials and courts requiring them to act as proper custodians of the Trusts placed in their care, whom have done nothing to provide for public. On the contrary, they are stealing as much as possible, including our elderly and children, for no other reason than to open another revenue stream to siphon into their pockets.
 The ABA/IBA indicate the American and International BAR Associations. Unions/clubs used to protect the aforementioned criminals and create new opportunities to practice their craft, as in witch, and destroy an efforts for real correction to the American people's roadblocks to correct our ship of State's current course. A course crashing headlong into creating another world war, quite possibly the last due to the weapons at hand that they have demonstrated little reluctance to use.
 These associations have been demonstrated at several junctures of history to be centrally focused on keeping the black market/slave-sex trade/mafia/war-mongering/etc. firmly entrenched across the globe. I am fairly convinced that these are the self same organizations that murdered all the faithful followers of the Way as the Holy Roman Church started its inroads to re-establish the global empires that are contained in the Scriptures.
 Should you wish to listen in on some of the conversations, participate should you desire, just drop me a line, privately, or call 620-515-5165. It is up to you to decide on the accuracy of the subjects we have currently running. Sorry about being so long-winded, hope I have answered the query to your satisfaction.
Much peace my relative, Johnny B
An Open Letter to all those with ears to hear, eyes to see, and minds open to the Light of Truth!

With every “judge” in the country being a member of the ABA, it stands to reason they are in contempt of the civil order, and anyone carrying out the orders of the ABA is, also, in contempt of the civil order, and they, too, as private contractors, are public hazards, and can be held to account for their individual actions!
http://www.justice.gov/atr/case/us-v-american-bar-association
Under 15 USC 1 & 2, which read as follows;
15 U.S. Code § 1 – Trusts, etc., in restraint of trade illegal; penalty; which states;

“Every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy, in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, is declared to be illegal. Every person who shall make any contract or engage in any combination or conspiracy hereby declared to be illegal shall be deemed guilty of a felony, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by fine not exceeding $100,000,000 if a corporation, or, if any other person, $1,000,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or by both said punishments, in the discretion of the (this) court.”

15 U.S. Code § 2 – Monopolizing trade a felony; penalty, which states;

“Every person who shall monopolize, or attempt to monopolize, or combine or conspire with any other person or persons, to monopolize any part of the trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, shall be deemed guilty of a felony, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by fine not exceeding $100,000,000 if a corporation, or, if any other person, $1,000,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or by both said punishments, in the discretion of the (this) court.”

“Every person,” then, executing “contracts,” as in following the orders on behalf of ABA members, does so at their own peril, because their “insurance/bonding contracts,” or legislated “Crime Insurance” do not cover acts of misconduct, malfeasance, or omissions.
In other words, “Every person,” a.k.a. “individual” acting in the capacity of a “Corporate Office,” can be charged $100 Million and sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count, per offense X 2, wherein, they are obstructing commerce and endorsing a “monopoly,” which the ABA has established in the practicing their trades of piracy on land!
Commercial sanctions & Claims for Remedy against “every person” acting in concert & conspiracy are GUARANTEED, and CANNOT, then, be heard, or argued, in any ABA court of law, because these courts would be committing fraud any time they convene in the same room, as these ex parte, back room meetings are clear “conflicts of interest,” which are contrary to the ABA’s very own Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule #8.
The ABA, by their own rules, must voluntarily dissolve their corporation for their lack of lawful standing, and for being in “commercial dishonor” in any & all States where they are operating!
Only living beings can elect their public servants, while corporations, being mere fictions & illusionary contrivances, CANNOT!  Contrary to the popular opinion being expressed by the ABA, and its union-membership, “The People,” as so many States have confirmed, are NOT “Corporations,” and they cannot be incorporated against their free willed-Consent, and no private, foreign, for-profit, corporate court can proceed against any “one” of the States-United, without first establishing their subject-matter, personal, or territorial jurisdiction on the Land.
To establish any level of jurisdiction over any “one,” a proper, lawful, and commercially-bonded Oath of Office MUST be presented upon demand, which, in-fact & under law, do NOT exist with any “judge” on the Continent, as all these alleged Oaths are “Administrative-Only,” and are false, fabricated, and fictitious, pursuant to their very own 1803 Supreme Court ruling of Marbury v. Madison, where any BAR member prescribing, giving, taking, filing, or commercially monetizing, such Oaths are committing a “solemn mockery” against the People, and are deemed to be “equally a crime,” a “NULLITY, and are VOIDED – ab initio!”
The following is a helpful guide for those who serve the courts, and fair warning to those who would trespass as “public hazards” upon the Unlienable & Natural rights of the living, who elected you to your office.  Voter & Election fraud is “Commercial Fraud,” and all such artifacts, such as your Oath of Office, can be foreclosed upon “NON-JUDICIALLY!”

18 USC § 912 – Officer or employee of the United States:

“Whoever falsely assumes or pretends to be an officer or employee acting under the authority of the United States or any department, agency or officer thereof, and acts as such, or in such pretended character demands or obtains any money, paper, document, or thing of value, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both;”

Title #28, which refers to the “FOREIGN CORPORATE STATE,” a.k.a. “B.A.R.”, a.k.a. “BRITISH ACCREDITATION REGISTRY,” and, also, identifies All Federal, State, County, and Municipal judges & magistrates, and mandates a “required membership of the B.A.R. of the location in which an individual is to serve as a magistrate judge;”

18 U.S. Code § 1651 – Piracy under law of nations

“Whoever, on the high seas, commits the crime of piracy as defined by the law of nations, and is afterwards brought into or found in the United States, shall be imprisoned for life.”

18 U.S. Code § 1652 – Citizens as pirates

“Whoever, being a citizen of the United States, commits any murder or robbery, or any act of hostility against the United States, or against any citizen thereof, on the high seas, under color of any commission from any foreign prince, or state, or on pretense of authority from any person, is a pirate, and shall be imprisoned for life.

Do these laws & letters of consequence mean anything to you as an “elected public servant!”  If not, they should!

Just in case you are wondering about where your paychecks come from, you might find the following video, and the attached documents quite helpful.

Just voicing a lawful opinion out loud, pursuant Article #19 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which may want to review @

http://www.un.org/en/documents/udhr/

Remember: Like knowledge & wisdom, if you don’t know your rights, you do NOT have any!!
<iframe width="420" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hh5DVvONTE0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Our newest message from the honorable
Subject: Unlawful Foreclosures
Date: October 21, 2015 at 11:59:34 AM MDT
To: bill.oldham@shelby-sheriff.org
Cc: lucy.moore@shelby-sheriff.org

Good Morning, Bill & Lucy;

I would like to bring to your attention two news articles that should be of great interest to you, and I would like to know where the Shelby County Sheriff's Department stands on these critically important issues.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/l-randall-wray/foreclosure-crisis_b_1354321.html

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/21/us/police-leaders-join-call-to-cut-prison-rosters.html?emc=edit_na_20151020&nlid=63501095&ref=headline

Secondly, if the importance & viability of these articles are, somehow, escaping you, I have attached several documents that will instantly clarify, well beyond any reasonable doubt, the urgency with which I would request that you take immediate action.

Just this morning, a good friend of mine, Shirley Taylor, was assaulted and forcibly removed from her home by your deputies, all without proper warrant, a lawfully signed court order, without having their Oaths of Office & Bonds to serve same, and all was done under the "presumption" that Ms. Taylor had defaulted on her mortgage, which simply is NOT true, as our historical records will indicate!!

The true & genuine commercial default & dishonor lies at the feet of the "lender," and at the feet of the A.B.A. law firm re-presenting the "supposed lender" as "debt collectors" of a "debt obligation" that never existed!

What your deputies must understand, is that without proper warrant, a lawfully signed court order by a lawfully seated judge, and without producing their Oaths & Bonds upon demand, your deputies are acting as private contractors for the law firm who was retained as a debt collector for the bank.

Operating outside of the law, then, your deputies can & will be charged under 15 USC 1 & 2, along with a host of 18 USC violations related to criminal piracy.

I would anticipate, Bill, that the very first thing you will want to do, is to contact your legal counsel, who I spoke with earlier this morning.  She failed to provide her name, and her union Bar Registration number, as is required under State & Federal Law.  There is no doubt in my mind, your legal counsel is directly involved & complicit with the numerous mortgage foreclosures frauds happening all over your county.

As an honorable man, and a good Catholic, Bill, you should know that Pope Francis recently dissolved the American Bar Association for all of its corruption & profiteering on the backs of innocent Americans.  If you are not familiar with Pope Francis's good work, you need to see the attached documents.

This being the true nature of things, Pope Francis, and myself, would request & demand that you take immediate action to restore, in full, Ms. Taylor's home, her unlienable & Natural Rights to her, and ask for the resignation of your legal counsel, less she be arrested and charged under Tennessee & Federal R.I.C.O. laws.

I shall leave you with the responsibility of reviewing, studying, and understanding the attached documents, particularly, the International Commercial Obligation Lien, which has been filed against members of the A.B.A., I.B.A., and the D.O.J..  Your legal counsel is one of the 465,000 Lien Debtors named in this lawful Claim & declaration.  As such, she has become a tremendous liability for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and for the people of Shelby County. 

I will request, Bill. that you give me a call, once Ms. Taylor's property & rights have been fully restored, and once your legal advisor has been dismissed, and/or arrested, for her crimes against the good people of Shelby County, and against humanity.

I do thank you for your time & attention to this critical & urgent matter.

Is it NOT the time, Sir, to stand upon your individual Honor, Character, and Integrity, and do the right thing for all of the right reasons?

It's a new day in Shelby County!

All my Best to you!

Steve

BTW: There's been a good number of Sheriffs standing up, lately, and forcing the Feds out of their counties.  This is all well & fine, yet, most Sheriffs do not understand, nor have they grasped the Truth, that every court in their county is Federal, and all seated judges & magistrates are agents of a foreign, private, for-profit, corporation, with their corporate headquarters in the City/State of London, England. 

If this doesn't make an elected County Sheriff stand up and take action, I can think of better reason!  I hope that the folks of Shelby County can count on you to stand up against these pirates!!  If NOT you, who will it be?
