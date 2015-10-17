With every “judge” in the country being a member of the ABA, it stands to reason they are in contempt of the civil order, and anyone carrying out the orders of the ABA is, also, in contempt of the civil order, and they, too, as private contractors, are public hazards, and can be held to account for their individual actions!Under 15 USC 1 & 2, which read as follows;15 U.S. Code § 1 – Trusts, etc., in restraint of trade illegal; penalty; which states;“Every contract, combination in the form of trust or otherwise, or conspiracy, in restraint of trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, is declared to be illegal. Every person who shall make any contract or engage in any combination or conspiracy hereby declared to be illegal shall be deemed guilty of a felony, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by fine not exceeding $100,000,000 if a corporation, or, if any other person, $1,000,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or by both said punishments, in the discretion of the (this) court.”15 U.S. Code § 2 – Monopolizing trade a felony; penalty, which states;“Every person who shall monopolize, or attempt to monopolize, or combine or conspire with any other person or persons, to monopolize any part of the trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, shall be deemed guilty of a felony, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by fine not exceeding $100,000,000 if a corporation, or, if any other person, $1,000,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or by both said punishments, in the discretion of the (this) court.”“Every person,” then, executing “contracts,” as in following the orders on behalf of ABA members, does so at their own peril, because their “insurance/bonding contracts,” or legislated “Crime Insurance” do not cover acts of misconduct, malfeasance, or omissions.In other words, “Every person,” a.k.a. “individual” acting in the capacity of a “Corporate Office,” can be charged $100 Million and sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count, per offense X 2, wherein, they are obstructing commerce and endorsing a “monopoly,” which the ABA has established in the practicing their trades of piracy on land!Commercial sanctions & Claims for Remedy against “every person” acting in concert & conspiracy are GUARANTEED, and CANNOT, then, be heard, or argued, in any ABA court of law, because these courts would be committing fraud any time they convene in the same room, as these ex parte, back room meetings are clear “conflicts of interest,” which are contrary to the ABA’s very own Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule #8.The ABA, by their own rules, must voluntarily dissolve their corporation for their lack of lawful standing, and for being in “commercial dishonor” in any & all States where they are operating!Only living beings can elect their public servants, while corporations, being mere fictions & illusionary contrivances, CANNOT! Contrary to the popular opinion being expressed by the ABA, and its union-membership, “The People,” as so many States have confirmed, are NOT “Corporations,” and they cannot be incorporated against their free willed-Consent, and no private, foreign, for-profit, corporate court can proceed against any “one” of the States-United, without first establishing their subject-matter, personal, or territorial jurisdiction on the Land.To establish any level of jurisdiction over any “one,” a proper, lawful, and commercially-bonded Oath of Office MUST be presented upon demand, which, in-fact & under law, do NOT exist with any “judge” on the Continent, as all these alleged Oaths are “Administrative-Only,” and are false, fabricated, and fictitious, pursuant to their very own 1803 Supreme Court ruling of Marbury v. Madison, where any BAR member prescribing, giving, taking, filing, or commercially monetizing, such Oaths are committing a “solemn mockery” against the People, and are deemed to be “equally a crime,” a “NULLITY, and are VOIDED – ab initio!”The following is a helpful guide for those who serve the courts, and fair warning to those who would trespass as “public hazards” upon the Unlienable & Natural rights of the living, who elected you to your office. Voter & Election fraud is "Commercial Fraud," and all such artifacts, such as your Oath of Office, can be foreclosed upon "NON-JUDICIALLY!"18 USC § 912 – Officer or employee of the United States:"Whoever falsely assumes or pretends to be an officer or employee acting under the authority of the United States or any department, agency or officer thereof, and acts as such, or in such pretended character demands or obtains any money, paper, document, or thing of value, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both;"Title #28, which refers to the "FOREIGN CORPORATE STATE," a.k.a. "B.A.R.", a.k.a. "BRITISH ACCREDITATION REGISTRY," and, also, identifies All Federal, State, County, and Municipal judges & magistrates, and mandates a "required membership of the B.A.R. of the location in which an individual is to serve as a magistrate judge;"18 U.S. Code § 1651 – Piracy under law of nations"Whoever, on the high seas, commits the crime of piracy as defined by the law of nations, and is afterwards brought into or found in the United States, shall be imprisoned for life."18 U.S. Code § 1652 – Citizens as pirates"Whoever, being a citizen of the United States, commits any murder or robbery, or any act of hostility against the United States, or against any citizen thereof, on the high seas, under color of any commission from any foreign prince, or state, or on pretense of authority from any person, is a pirate, and shall be imprisoned for life.Do these laws & letters of consequence mean anything to you as an "elected public servant!" If not, they should!Just in case you are wondering about where your paychecks come from, you might find the following video, and the attached documents quite helpful.Just voicing a lawful opinion out loud, pursuant Article #19 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which may want to review