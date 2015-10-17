If you whine and complain all day about how horrible globalism and Agenda 21 are, yet refuse to even mention
, let alone promote, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act
, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.
If you whine and complain all day about how horrible Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is, yet refuse to even mention
, let alone promote, the Surveillance State Repeal Act
, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.
If you whine and complain all day about how horrible the "private Federal Reserve" is, yet refuse to even mention
, let alone promote, the NEED Act
-- the one bill in Congress that actually puts the private banking interests that created the Fed in the first place out of the money creation business, and hence out of power
-- then you're part of the problem, not the solution.
If you whine and complain all day about how dictatorial -- and about how militantly (and hence treasonously) hostile to the Bill of Rights -- the executive branch has become, yet refuse to even mention
, let alone promote, the American Freedom Agenda Act
, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.
And so on and so forth.
In short, if you're all whine and no solution
, then not only are you not
"the resistance," you are in fact part
of the very problem about which you incessantly whine.