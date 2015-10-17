« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: If you're all whine and no solution, then you're part of the problem!  (Read 2636 times)

SingleTax

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 49
  • Karma: +4/-4
If you're all whine and no solution, then you're part of the problem!
« on: October 17, 2015, 03:08:48 AM »
If you whine and complain all day about how horrible globalism and Agenda 21 are, yet refuse to even mention, let alone promote, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.

If you whine and complain all day about how horrible Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is, yet refuse to even mention, let alone promote, the Surveillance State Repeal Act, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.

If you whine and complain all day about how horrible the "private Federal Reserve" is, yet refuse to even mention, let alone promote, the NEED Act -- the one bill in Congress that actually puts the private banking interests that created the Fed in the first place out of the money creation business, and hence out of power -- then you're part of the problem, not the solution.

If you whine and complain all day about how dictatorial -- and about how militantly (and hence treasonously) hostile to the Bill of Rights -- the executive branch has become, yet refuse to even mention, let alone promote, the American Freedom Agenda Act, then you're part of the problem, not the solution.

And so on and so forth.

In short, if you're all whine and no solution, then not only are you not "the resistance," you are in fact part of the very problem about which you incessantly whine.


JonahW

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Karma: +0/-1
Re: If you're all whine and no solution, then you're part of the problem!
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2015, 09:48:03 AM »
hes just  selling water filters etc

Alex is a greedy libertarian maybe-they just dont care about the poor

id rather vote for mitt Romney

ha ha

StrawBerryTart

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 20
  • Karma: +9/-6
Re: If you're all whine and no solution, then you're part of the problem!
« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2015, 09:37:03 AM »
It's his income, his job, all he knows how to do.

natesmess

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • Karma: +5/-2
Re: If you're all whine and no solution, then you're part of the problem!
« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2015, 03:26:06 PM »
He and other broadcasters like him have to generate income because they are Not getting support from the Military Industrial Complex, the Money Junkies, and the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex. He has hired reporters and other support staff to help run his operation. The Free Market system does work.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast