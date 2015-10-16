We feature columnist Peter Cohen, whose writings are found at iMore, Macworld and Tom’s Guide. During this session, Peter discusses Apple’s iMac refresh, and compares Apple’s all-in-one computer to the Mac Pro. Which is best for you? He also discusses his experiences with OS X El Capitan, and offers suggestions on dealing with Wi-Fi connection problems.



You’ll also hear from Kyle Wiens, of iFixit. He explains the circumstances surrounding the company’s decision to post a teardown of a preproduction Apple TV that they received through the Apple Developer program. As a result, Apple “fired” them and pulled their iOS app. He’ll also offer information about teardowns for the new iPhones, compare them to last year’s model, and explain the difficulties in repairing recent Samsung Galaxy smartphones. You’ll also hear the results of iFixit’s teardown of one of the new 21.5-inch iMacs, and why it’s impossible to upgrade its RAM.