The Paracast — October 18, 2015

The Paracast — October 18, 2015
Gene and Chris present noted UFO abduction researcher, Dr. David Jacobs, author of “Walking Among Us: The Alien Plan to Control Humanity.” In his 1998 book, “The Threat,” Jacobs uncovered disconcerting reports about aliens’ plans for the future of Earth. He reported that a “change” is coming; a future when very human-like hybrids would intermingle with humans in everyday life. “Soon we will all be together,” the aliens said. “Soon everyone will be happy and everyone will know his place.” So are there really human/alien hybrids among us? What are their motives? What are the implications?


